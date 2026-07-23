Cepheid to Unveil Third-Generation GeneXpert® System at ADLM 2026, Advancing Molecular Diagnostic Capabilities

New system preserves simplicity and existing workflows and is designed to enable future innovation, including high-plex panel testing, fast time-to-result, and new sample-to-answer solutions.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cepheid, a Danaher company, and a leader in molecular diagnostics, will unveil the third generation of the GeneXpert system at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Annual Scientific Meeting in a special booth presentation on Tuesday, July 28. The next-generation system is designed to expand the possibilities of PCR-based diagnostics while preserving the simplicity, flexibility, and reliability that have made the GeneXpert system the world's most popular sample-to-answer PCR testing system.1

At product launch, the new GeneXpert system is designed to support Cepheid's comprehensive menu of U.S. FDA-cleared tests, and the familiar workflows laboratories rely on today, while introducing a fully integrated touchscreen interface, redesigned software and a more intuitive user experience.

Looking ahead, the system is designed to support a new generation of Xpert® tests and applications, including high-plex panel testing, fast time-to-result, and sample-to-answer solutions that may extend to next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows.

"Healthcare providers increasingly need access to different types of molecular testing, yet those capabilities are often spread across multiple instruments and workflows," said Connie Savor, Chief Medical Officer at Cepheid. "The third-generation GeneXpert system is designed to bring a broader spectrum of molecular diagnostic capabilities onto a single system, helping clinicians access the insights they need to make informed decisions across the continuum of care. This launch serves as an example of how Cepheid and Danaher are helping solve some of the hardest problems in healthcare with global partners, including clinicians."

"This is Cepheid's next chapter," said James Green, Chief Technology Officer at Cepheid. "We designed the third-generation GeneXpert system to support increasingly sophisticated molecular diagnostics while maintaining the simplicity, scalability, and ease of use that customers expect from GeneXpert systems. It's how our teams continuously accelerate ideas to impact."

Like all GeneXpert systems, the new system offers true random-access testing, allowing samples to be processed as they arrive rather than in batches. This gives laboratories the flexibility to prioritize urgent testing while maintaining rapid access to actionable results across a wide range of healthcare settings.

The first system to launch will be the compact four-module configuration, which is expected to begin shipping to U.S. customers in the coming months. Additional configurations, including higher-capacity GeneXpert systems and GeneXpert Infinity systems, are currently in development.*

Reference

*Product in development. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Not reviewed by any regulatory body.

1. Cepheid GeneXpert® systems - Largest worldwide installed base for a single sample-to-answer PCR MDx testing system. 2025 IVD nucleic acid testing market analysis (based on secondary data from 3rd-party vendors triangulated with public company earnings reports and internal Cepheid analyses), June 2026. Data on file.

About Cepheid

Cepheid, a Danaher company and a leader in molecular diagnostics, is dedicated to improving healthcare by pioneering molecular diagnostics that combine speed, accuracy, and flexibility. Cepheid's GeneXpert® systems and Xpert® tests automate highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, providing A Better Way for institutions of any size to perform world-class PCR testing. Cepheid's broad test portfolio spans respiratory infections, blood virology, women's and sexual health, TB and emerging infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infectious diseases, oncology, and human genetics. The company's solutions deliver actionable results where they are needed most—from central laboratories and hospitals to near-patient settings. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Cepheid's unveiling is part of a broader Danaher presence at ADLM, reflecting a connected ecosystem of diagnostics and life sciences companies focused on helping customers advance workflows from discovery to delivery. To learn about Danaher and additional launches from operating companies including Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Cytiva, HemoCue, Leica Biosystems, Radiometer and SCIEX at ADLM, visit the Danaher booth at #3237. Also visit the webpage at https://www.danaher.com/adlm-2026

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SOURCE Cepheid