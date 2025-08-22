SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Century Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in autoimmune disease and cancer, today announced that Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Century Therapeutics, will share a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. In addition, members of management will be available for meetings with investors at the conference from September 9-10, 2025, in New York, NY.

The on-demand webcast of the company presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 5, 2025, on the Investors page of Century’s website at www.centurytx.com. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop cell therapies with the potential to provide meaningful advantages over existing cell therapies. Century’s genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell therapy pipeline includes programs designed to address autoimmune diseases and cancers. Century believes its commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an opportunity to advance the course of autoimmune disease and cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit www.centurytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Century Therapeutics
Douglas Carr
Senior Vice President, Finance
investor.relations@centurytx.com

JPA Health
Sarah McCabe
smccabe@jpa.com


Events Pennsylvania
Century Therapeutics, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst