Century Therapeutics, Inc.

BMS and Century Therapeutics agreed to collaborate on the research, development, and commercialization of up to four T cell programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Century Therapeutics received a $160 million infusion of cash to advance the company’s pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for cancer.
Century’s iPSCs, which are stem cells that can be generated from adult stem cells, have unlimited self-renewing capacity, the company said, which enables multiple rounds of cellular engineering.
