Press Releases

Century Therapeutics to Present at Chardan’s 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

October 15, 2025 
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), a biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Chad Cowan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Century Therapeutics, will present at Chardan’s 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 12:20 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of Century’s website at www.centurytx.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies with the potential to meaningfully address autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s therapies are derived from its iPSC cell foundry and leverage its novel immune evasion engineering technology, Allo-Evasion™. Century believes its approach to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide advantages over existing cell therapies which will ultimately advance the course of care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit www.centurytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Century Therapeutics
Douglas Carr
Senior Vice President, Finance
investor.relations@centurytx.com

JPA Health
Sarah McCabe
smccabe@jpa.com


Century Therapeutics, Inc.
