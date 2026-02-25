SUBSCRIBE
Century Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2026

February 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), a biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, and cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference: Fireside chat at 9:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Boston, MA.

  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors page of Century’s website at www.centurytx.com. Archived replays will be available for at least 30 days.

About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies with the potential to meaningfully address autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, and cancer. The company’s therapies are derived from its iPSC cell foundry and leverage its novel immune evasion engineering technology, Allo-Evasion™. Century believes its approach to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide advantages over existing cell therapies which will ultimately advance the course of care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit www.centurytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Century Therapeutics
Douglas Carr
Senior Vice President, Finance
investor.relations@centurytx.com

JPA Health
Sarah McCabe
smccabe@jpa.com


Pennsylvania Events
Century Therapeutics, Inc.
