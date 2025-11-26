SUBSCRIBE
Century Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2025 
1 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), a biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, as follows:

  • Chad Cowan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Century Therapeutics, will participate in the “State of the Art in Cell Therapy” panel discussion at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

  • Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Century Therapeutics, and Dr. Cowan will participate in a webcasted fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors page of Century’s website at www.centurytx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days.

About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies with the potential to meaningfully address autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s therapies are derived from its iPSC cell foundry and leverage its novel immune evasion engineering technology, Allo-Evasion™. Century believes its approach to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide advantages over existing cell therapies which will ultimately advance the course of care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit www.centurytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Century Therapeutics
Douglas Carr
Senior Vice President, Finance
investor.relations@centurytx.com

JPA Health
Sarah McCabe
smccabe@jpa.com


Pennsylvania Events
Century Therapeutics, Inc.
