Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 3, 2026

BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Fireside Chat: 1:00 PM ET

Event: TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Fireside Chat: 3:10 PM ET

Event: Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Fireside Chat: 8:00 AM ET

Event: Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Where available, access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be posted under the “Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals, plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and ultimately deliver medicines that are transformational for patients. We are pioneering a new class of potential therapies within our orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist program for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness, impaired attention, cognitive deficits and fatigue across neurological, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:

Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.

SVP of Investor Relations

investors@centessa.com