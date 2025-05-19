SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences at Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference Date: June 4, 2025

May 19, 2025 | 
BOSTON and LONDON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: June 4, 2025
Fireside Chat: 11:40 AM ET

Event: Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: June 10, 2025
Fireside Chat: 9:20 AM ET

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the “Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals, plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and ultimately deliver medicines that are transformational for patients. We are pioneering a new class of potential therapies within our orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist program for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), impaired attention, cognitive deficits and fatigue across neurological, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders. We also have an early-stage immuno-oncology program focused on our novel LockBody® technology platform. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com


