Cencora Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Revenue of $75.5 billion for the Second Quarter, a 10.3 percent Increase Year-Over-Year

Second Quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $3.68 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $4.42

Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range Raised to $15.70 to $15.95 for Fiscal 2025

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) reported that in its fiscal year 2025 second quarter ended March 31, 2025, revenue increased 10.3 percent year-over-year to $75.5 billion. On the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.68 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $2.09 in the prior year second quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes items described below, increased 16.3 percent to $4.42 in the fiscal second quarter from $3.80 in the prior year second quarter.

Cencora is updating its outlook for fiscal year 2025. The Company does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as discussed below in Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations. Adjusted diluted EPS guidance has been raised from the previous range of $15.30 to $15.60 to a range of $15.70 to $15.95.

“Cencora’s second quarter results reflect the strength of our value proposition as a healthcare services provider and the important role we play in the supply chain, driven by our pharmaceutical distribution footprint and complementary end-to-end services and solutions,” said Robert P. Mauch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora. “We continue to advance our core business and enhance our capabilities, with a focus on elevating our solutions in the markets we serve.”

“Cencora strives to enhance its leadership position in healthcare through our pharmaceutical centric strategy, best-in-class team members, and customer-focused approach.” Mauch continued. “We believe this leadership, coupled with our operational excellence and emphasis on productivity, drives our resilient financial performance now and will continue to drive it in the future.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Summary Results

GAAP Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Revenue $75.5B $75.5B Gross Profit $3.1B $2.9B Operating Expenses $2.0B $1.7B Operating Income $1.0B $1.2B Interest Expense, Net $104M $104M Effective Tax Rate 22.7% 20.8% Net Income Attributable to Cencora, Inc. $718M $863M Diluted Earnings Per Share $3.68 $4.42 Diluted Shares Outstanding 195.1M 195.1M

Below, Cencora presents descriptive summaries of the Company’s GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) quarterly results. In the tables that follow, GAAP results and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are presented. For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjustments made in the periods presented, please refer to the “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” following the tables.

Second Quarter GAAP Results

Revenue: In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue was $75.5 billion, up 10.3 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, primarily due to an 11.4 percent increase in revenue within the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment.

Gross Profit: Gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $3.1 billion, a 20.6 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in gross profit in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and larger gains from antitrust litigation settlements, offset in part by LIFO expense in the current year period in comparison to a LIFO credit in the prior year period and a decrease in gross profit in the International Healthcare Solutions segment. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 4.06 percent, an increase of 35 basis points from the prior year quarter due to the increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions gross profit margin, primarily as a result of the January 2025 acquisition of Retina Consultants of America (RCA).

Operating Expenses: In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, operating expenses were $2.0 billion, a 2.0 percent increase compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in distribution, selling, and administrative expenses as a result of the acquisition of RCA and to support our revenue growth, offset in part by lower litigation and opioid-related expenses compared to the prior year period, which included a $214.0 million litigation accrual related to the distribution of prescription opioid medications.

Operating Income: In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, operating income was $1.0 billion, an increase of 87.3 percent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year due to the increase in gross profit, offset in part by the increase in operating expenses. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 1.37 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 0.81 percent in the prior year quarter.

Interest Expense, Net: In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, net interest expense was $104.0 million, an increase of 62.2 percent from the prior year quarter primarily due to an increase in interest expense as a result of our issuance of $1.8 billion of senior notes in December 2024 and the $1.5 billion variable-rate term loan, which we borrowed in January 2025, to finance a portion of the RCA acquisition, and increased revolving credit facility borrowings to cover seasonal short-term working capital needs.

Effective Tax Rate: The effective tax rate was 22.7 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 9.8 percent in the prior year quarter, which included discrete tax benefits associated with foreign valuation allowance adjustments.

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Diluted earnings per share was $3.68 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a 76.1 percent increase compared to $2.09 in the previous fiscal year’s second quarter.

Diluted Shares Outstanding: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were 195.1 million, a decrease of 3.0 percent versus the prior year second quarter primarily due to share repurchases.

Second Quarter Adjusted (non-GAAP) Results

Revenue: No adjustments were made to the GAAP presentation of revenue. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue was $75.5 billion, up 10.3 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, primarily due to an 11.4 percent increase in revenue within the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment.

Adjusted Gross Profit: Adjusted gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.9 billion, a 15.2 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year due to the increase in gross profit in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment, offset in part by the decrease in gross profit in the International Healthcare Solutions segment. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 3.86 percent in the fiscal 2025 second quarter, an increase of 16 basis points from the prior year quarter due to the increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions gross profit margin, primarily as a result of the January 2025 acquisition of RCA.

Adjusted Operating Expenses: In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, adjusted operating expenses were $1.7 billion, a 15.2 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, primarily driven by an increase in distribution, selling, and administrative expenses as a result of the January 2025 acquisition of RCA and to support our revenue growth.

Adjusted Operating Income: In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, adjusted operating income was $1.2 billion, a 15.3 percent increase compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, driven by an increase in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment, partially offset by a decrease in the International Healthcare Solutions segment. Adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue was 1.58 percent in the fiscal 2025 second quarter, an increase of 7 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter.

Interest Expense, Net: No adjustments were made to the GAAP presentation of net interest expense. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, net interest expense was $104.0 million, an increase of 62.2 percent from the prior year quarter primarily due to an increase in interest expense as a result of our issuance of $1.8 billion of senior notes in December 2024 and the $1.5 billion variable-rate term loan, which we borrowed in January 2025, to finance a portion of the RCA acquisition, and increased revolving credit facility borrowings to cover seasonal short-term working capital needs.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: The adjusted effective tax rate was 20.8 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 20.9 percent in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $4.42 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a 16.3 percent increase compared to $3.80 in the previous fiscal year’s second quarter.

Diluted Shares Outstanding: No adjustments were made to the GAAP presentation of diluted shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were 195.1 million, a decrease of 3.0 percent versus the prior year second quarter primarily due to share repurchases.

Segment Discussion

The Company is organized geographically based upon the products and services it provides to its customers under two reportable segments: U.S. Healthcare Solutions and International Healthcare Solutions.

U.S. Healthcare Solutions

U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue was $68.3 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 11.4 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year due to overall market growth primarily driven by unit volume growth, including increased sales of products labeled for diabetes and/or weight loss in the GLP-1 class and specialty products to physician practices and health systems. There was no significant increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue resulting from the acquisition of RCA as inventory sales from our specialty distribution business to RCA are now being eliminated in consolidation. Segment operating income of $1.0 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was up 22.8 percent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year primarily due to the increase in gross profit, as a result of increased product sales and the January 2025 acquisition of RCA, offset in part by the increase in operating expenses.

International Healthcare Solutions

International Healthcare Solutions revenue was $7.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 0.7 percent compared to the previous fiscal year’s second quarter. Segment operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $159.3 million, a decrease of 17.3 percent, primarily due to lower operating income at our global specialty logistics business and our European distribution business. On a constant currency basis, International Healthcare Solutions revenue increased by 5.7 percent while segment operating income decreased by 13.9 percent.

Recent Company Highlights & Milestones

Cencora released its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and microsite, outlining the integration with business objectives and a focus on business resiliency and sustainable operations. For the seventh consecutive year, selected information within the 2024 report was assured by ERM Certification and Verification Services.

Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations

The Company does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as to certain financial information, where the probable significance of the information cannot be determined, is not available or cannot be reasonably estimated. Please refer to the Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures following the tables for additional information.

Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations on an Adjusted (non-GAAP) Basis

Cencora is now updating its fiscal year 2025 financial guidance to reflect stronger earnings growth in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and a lower contribution from the International Healthcare Solutions segment.

There is no reduction to updated EPS guidance for a noncontrolling interest in RCA because the 15% equity interest retained by certain RCA physicians and members of management is accounted for by the Company as a contingent liability as opposed to a noncontrolling interest in equity.

The Company now expects:

Adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $15.70 to $15.95, up from the previous range of $15.30 to $15.60.

Additional expectations now include:

International Healthcare Solutions segment revenue growth to be in the range of 3 to 4 percent, down from the previous range of 4 to 5 percent;

On a constant currency basis, International Healthcare Solutions segment revenue growth to be in the range of 6 to 8 percent, down from the previous range of 7 to 9 percent;

Adjusted consolidated operating income growth to be in the range of 13.5 to 15.5 percent, up from the previous range of 11.5 to 13.5 percent;

U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment operating income growth to be in the range of 17.5 to 19.5 percent, up from the previous range of 14.5 to 16.5 percent;

International Healthcare Solutions segment as reported operating income decline of 1 to 4 percent, down from the previous guidance of no growth;

On a constant currency basis, International Healthcare Solutions segment operating income growth to be down 3 percent to flat, from the previous guidance of an increase of approximately 5 percent;

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding is expected to be in the range of 195.0 to 195.5 million, revised from the previous expectation of under 196 million.

Dividend Declaration

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per common share, payable June 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

About Cencora

Cencora's Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Securities Exchange Act”). Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "on track," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project,” "seek," "should," "strive," "sustain," "synergy," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and estimates that could prove incorrect or could cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated is included (i) in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and elsewhere in that report and (ii) in other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by the federal securities laws.

CENCORA, INC. FINANCIAL SUMMARY (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 % of

Revenue Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 % of

Revenue %

Change Revenue $ 75,453,673 $ 68,414,307 10.3 % Cost of goods sold 72,393,864 65,876,284 9.9 % Gross profit 1 3,059,809 4.06 % 2,538,023 3.71 % 20.6 % Operating expenses: Distribution, selling, and administrative 1,600,040 2.12 % 1,388,810 2.03 % 15.2 % Depreciation and amortization 259,818 0.34 % 271,732 0.40 % (4.4 )% Litigation and opioid-related expenses 11,524 225,985 Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses 2 99,380 22,610 Restructuring and other expenses 52,857 75,627 Total operating expenses 2,023,619 2.68 % 1,984,764 2.90 % 2.0 % Operating income 1,036,190 1.37 % 553,259 0.81 % 87.3 % Other loss, net 3,546 22,063 Interest expense, net 103,988 64,130 62.2 % Income before income taxes 928,656 1.23 % 467,066 0.68 % 98.8 % Income tax expense 211,239 45,861 Net income 717,417 0.95 % 421,205 0.62 % 70.3 % Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 454 (430 ) Net income attributable to Cencora, Inc. $ 717,871 0.95 % $ 420,775 0.62 % 70.6 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.70 $ 2.11 75.4 % Diluted $ 3.68 $ 2.09 76.1 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 193,796 199,406 (2.8 )% Diluted 195,094 201,177 (3.0 )%

_________________________ 1 Includes a $198.6 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $39.5 million LIFO expense, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $14.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025. Includes an $8.7 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $22.8 million LIFO credit, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $23.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. 2 In connection with the acquisition of RCA, certain physicians and members of management retained equity or were granted incentive units in RCA. These equity units are subject to expense adjustments, including fair value adjustments, and as a result the Company recorded $37.5 million of expense adjustments in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

CENCORA, INC. FINANCIAL SUMMARY (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

March 31, 2025 % of

Revenue Six Months Ended

March 31, 2024 % of

Revenue %

Change Revenue $ 156,940,733 $ 140,667,140 11.6 % Cost of goods sold 151,322,886 135,660,305 11.5 % Gross profit 1 5,617,847 3.58 % 5,006,835 3.56 % 12.2 % Operating expenses: Distribution, selling, and administrative 3,072,095 1.96 % 2,787,557 1.98 % 10.2 % Depreciation and amortization 538,310 0.34 % 542,335 0.39 % (0.7 )% Litigation and opioid-related expenses, net 2 28,289 147,068 Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses 3 138,092 43,673 Restructuring and other expenses 98,617 110,068 Total operating expenses 3,875,403 2.47 % 3,630,701 2.58 % 6.7 % Operating income 1,742,444 1.11 % 1,376,134 0.98 % 26.6 % Other loss, net 61,420 20,976 Interest expense, net 131,921 104,694 26.0 % Income before income taxes 1,549,103 0.99 % 1,250,464 0.89 % 23.9 % Income tax expense 337,967 226,251 Net income 1,211,136 0.77 % 1,024,213 0.73 % 18.3 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,665 ) (1,938 ) Net income attributable to Cencora, Inc. $ 1,206,471 0.77 % $ 1,022,275 0.73 % 18.0 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 6.23 $ 5.12 21.7 % Diluted $ 6.18 $ 5.07 21.9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 193,780 199,747 (3.0 )% Diluted 195,144 201,510 (3.2 )%

________________________ 1 Includes a $221.5 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $32.1 million LIFO expense, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $21.6 million in the six months ended March 31, 2025. Includes a $57.0 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $71.3 million LIFO credit, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $40.3 million in the six months ended March 31, 2024. 2 The six months ended March 31, 2024 includes a $214.0 million opioid litigation accrual, offset in part by a $92.2 million opioid settlement accrual reduction primarily as a result of the Company's prepayment of the net present value of a future obligation as permitted under its opioid settlement agreements. 3 In connection with the acquisition of RCA, certain physicians and members of management retained equity or were granted incentive units in RCA. These equity units are subject to expense adjustments, including fair value adjustments, and as a result the Company recorded $37.5 million of expense adjustments in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

CENCORA, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Gross

Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income Income

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Income

Attributable

to Cencora Diluted

Earnings

Per Share GAAP $ 3,059,809 $ 2,023,619 $ 1,036,190 $ 928,656 $ 211,239 $ 717,871 $ 3.68 Gains from antitrust litigation settlements (198,646 ) — (198,646 ) (198,646 ) (54,162 ) (144,484 ) (0.74 ) LIFO expense 39,469 — 39,469 39,469 10,899 28,570 0.15 Turkey highly inflationary impact 14,479 — 14,479 18,394 — 18,394 0.09 Acquisition-related intangibles amortization — (137,011 ) 137,011 137,011 35,632 100,628 0.52 Litigation and opioid-related expenses — (11,524 ) 11,524 11,524 2,964 8,560 0.04 Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses — (99,380 ) 99,380 99,380 16,517 82,863 0.42 Restructuring and other expenses — (52,857 ) 52,857 52,857 13,953 38,904 0.20 Other, net — — — 5,763 952 4,811 0.02 Tax reform 1 — — — (4,855 ) (11,367 ) 6,512 0.03 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 2,915,111 $ 1,722,847 $ 1,192,264 $ 1,089,553 $ 226,627 $ 862,629 $ 4.42 2 Adjusted Non-GAAP % change vs. prior year quarter 15.2 % 15.2 % 15.3 % 12.5 % 12.0 % 12.7 % 16.3 %

