Cellipont Bioservices’ Texas Facility Has Supported Six Client Projects Expected to Reach IND Submission in 2026

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced that its Texas facility has supported six client projects to date that are expected to reach Investigational New Drug application submission in 2026.

The milestone reflects the progress achieved so far this year and demonstrates Cellipont's ability to advance multiple complex cell therapy programs through an integrated combination of process development, analytical development, GMP manufacturing, quality, testing and program management support.

Preparing a cell therapy program for an IND submission requires close coordination across scientific, technical, operational and quality teams. For each client, Cellipont develops a fit-for-purpose strategy that may include process optimization, analytical method development, technology transfer, raw material planning, GMP manufacturing, quality control testing, stability support and preparation of manufacturing and analytical information for the submission.

"Our Texas facility has supported a growing portfolio of cell therapy programs, including six client projects currently that are expected to reach IND submission in 2026, which is a meaningful demonstration of the capabilities we have built," said Darren Head, CEO, Cellipont Bioservices. "Each program has unique scientific and manufacturing requirements, and advancing these IND-enabling efforts in parallel reflects the experience, collaboration, and dedication of our entire team."

Cellipont's purpose-built facility in The Woodlands, Texas, supports both autologous and allogeneic cell therapy programs from early development through clinical manufacturing. By engaging early and working as an extension of its clients' teams, Cellipont helps identify risks, maintain momentum and prepare programs for their next stage of development.

"We are incredibly proud of the Cellipont team and the commitment they bring to every client program," added Darren Head. "Supporting six anticipated IND submissions so far in 2026 is a significant accomplishment and a strong reflection of our patient-focused culture."

About Cellipont

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Cellipont Bioservices