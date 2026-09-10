Cellipont Bioservices and Xiogenix Publish New White Paper on Automated Fill-Finish for Scalable Cell Therapy Manufacturing

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and MUSKEGO, Wis., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and Xiogenix, an innovator in cell and gene therapy downstream process automation, today announced the publication of a new collaborative white paper, "Scaling Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing with Automated Formulation and Fill-Finish".

The white paper presents results from Cellipont's evaluation of Xiogenix's ARES™ X20+ automated fill-finish platform and examines its performance across small and large-scale cell therapy manufacturing workflows.

As cell therapy programs move toward larger clinical studies and commercialization, downstream formulation and fill-finish can become significant manufacturing constraints. Manual and semi-automated processes can increase variability, handling requirements and contamination risk, making scalable, reproducible downstream processing increasingly important.

The study evaluated how automation could help address these challenges while maintaining flexibility across different batch sizes, container formats and manufacturing scales.

Key findings from the evaluation included:

Consistent formulation performance across an approximately 17-fold increase in process scale

Final formulation volume accuracy of 98.2% at small scale and 103.6% at large scale

Stable cell viability before and after automated formulation, indicating the process did not negatively impact cell integrity

"These findings are important because scaling cell therapy manufacturing is not simply about producing more cells — the entire manufacturing process has to scale with the therapy," said Darren Head, Chief Executive Officer of Cellipont Bioservices. "As programs advance, downstream formulation and fill-finish become increasingly important to consistency, throughput and manufacturing readiness."

The evaluation also provided practical feedback used to implement next-generation enhancements to the ARES™ X20+ platform, including improvements in priming, single-use kit capacity, pressure integrity monitoring, gravimetric control, pump calibration and product recovery.

"The most meaningful innovation doesn't happen in isolation, it happens when we work side by side with our customers to understand the challenges they are trying to solve" said Rachel Bahr, Chief Executive Officer of Xiogenix, "Our collaboration with Cellipont is a great example of that approach. Together, we demonstrated the potential of automation to bring greater consistency and flexibility as cell therapy manufacturing scales, while also identifying opportunities to make the ARES™ X20+ even better. Ultimately, our goal is to build solutions that grow with our customers and help remove manufacturing barriers as therapies move toward commercialization."

Continuing the Conversation at CAR-TCR Summit

Cellipont Bioservices will be attending the 11th CAR-TCR Summit, September 15–17, 2026, in Boston, where automated manufacturing and the scalability of next-generation cell therapies will be among the key topics being discussed across the industry.

Anyone interested in learning more about the study, the ARES™ X20+ platform or strategies for scaling cell therapy manufacturing, please connect with Cellipont at bd@cellipont.com.

Or get a copy of the full white paper via this form: https://form.jotform.com/262374951881063

About Cellipont Bioservices



Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Xiogenix



Xiogenix is driving innovation in downstream process automation for cell and gene therapy, developing technologies that help manufacturers move beyond manual, labor-intensive workflows toward greater control, consistency, and scale. Its portfolio includes automated formulation and fill-finish systems, tissue processing technologies, and single-use systems, backed by more than 25 years of experience in regulated biologics and more than 250 systems deployed internationally. Xiogenix brings together engineering, quality, regulatory, and process expertise to solve complex manufacturing challenges and advance the accessibility of next-generation therapies. To learn more, visit www.xiogenix.com and visit their LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Cellipont Bioservices