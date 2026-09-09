Webinar: The Massive Scale of GLP-1s: Evolving Health, Healthcare and Markets

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GLP-1 receptor agonists. Never before has one therapeutic class promised such a seismic shift in the health of Americans—or the U.S. and global economies. Already established as cornerstone therapies in diabetes and obesity, Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide and Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide bring in billions of dollars each year. And the drugs are only expanding their reach: semaglutide has also been approved to lower cardiovascular risk and tirzepatide for sleep apnea, with ongoing research showing promise in treating conditions as far afield as addiction, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

So it’s no wonder the class is having a larger, structural effect on U.S. health systems and consumer markets, from a rise in direct-to-consumer purchasing options to debates over pricing and coverage. How can companies—both established providers of GLP-1s and those looking to break onto the exploding market—navigate this unprecedented territory? What will it mean for patients?

This panel will focus on understanding how the incredible health gains driven by GLP-1s can reach as many people as possible and how these drugs might evolve the broader healthcare system.

Key Takeaways:

Understanding the numerous and various ways that the ballooning GLP-1 market is changing healthcare.

How companies can prepare for drug launches, particularly in terms of how patients access the product and who pays for it.

Market outcomes that can be expected as the relationships between drugmakers, healthcare providers, insurers and patients evolve.

Featured Speakers

Hyung Heon Kim Chief Executive Officer and President | MetaVia Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, Mr. Kim was the General Counsel and a Senior Vice President of Dong-A ST and Dong-A Socio Group, a Korean-based group of companies mainly engaged in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and APIs. Mr. Kim has been serving as a member of the Company’s Board since July 2021. Mr. Kim previously served as Executive Director of Dong-A ST from 2018 through 2020 and as Head of International Legal Affairs for Dong-A Socio Holdings Co., Ltd., a Korean-based holdings company for the Dong-A Socio group of companies from 2012 to 2018. During his time at Dong-A ST and Dong-A Socio Holdings, he negotiated many significant transactions, including licensing and investment transactions. Since April 2021, Mr. Kim has served as a director of AnaPath Services GmbH, a private, Swiss-based provider of scientific research and development services. Mr. Kim previously served as legal counsel to SK Energy Co., Ltd. and SK Innovation Co., Ltd. He received his Bachelor of Law degree from Soongshil University in Korea and obtained his Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law.