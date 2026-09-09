Webinar: The Massive Scale of GLP-1s: Evolving Health, Healthcare and Markets

Watch this discussion on how GLP-1 drugs for obesity are changing the shape of U.S. healthcare. From direct-to-consumer portals to pharmacy deals, how these drugs reach patients is changing—and leading to debates over pricing and coverage. Learn how your company can be both patient-forward while also maximizing revenue in this unique environment.
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GLP-1 receptor agonists. Never before has one therapeutic class promised such a seismic shift in the health of Americans—or the U.S. and global economies. Already established as cornerstone therapies in diabetes and obesity, Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide and Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide bring in billions of dollars each year. And the drugs are only expanding their reach: semaglutide has also been approved to lower cardiovascular risk and tirzepatide for sleep apnea, with ongoing research showing promise in treating conditions as far afield as addiction, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.
So it’s no wonder the class is having a larger, structural effect on U.S. health systems and consumer markets, from a rise in direct-to-consumer purchasing options to debates over pricing and coverage. How can companies—both established providers of GLP-1s and those looking to break onto the exploding market—navigate this unprecedented territory? What will it mean for patients?
This panel will focus on understanding how the incredible health gains driven by GLP-1s can reach as many people as possible and how these drugs might evolve the broader healthcare system.
Key Takeaways:
- Understanding the numerous and various ways that the ballooning GLP-1 market is changing healthcare.
- How companies can prepare for drug launches, particularly in terms of how patients access the product and who pays for it.
- Market outcomes that can be expected as the relationships between drugmakers, healthcare providers, insurers and patients evolve.
Featured Speakers
Evan is consistently recognized as a top research analyst and leading voice on the sector. Among his achievements, he hosted the first obesity and metabolic disease focused investor conference in 2024. In 2021, he was named a Rising Star of Equity Research by Business Insider. He is regularly a guest on CNBC’s Fast Money, Squawk Box, and Power Lunch; Yahoo Finance and Canada’s BNN Bloomberg. He is also frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, The New York Times, and industry trade publications. Evan holds a BBA in Finance and Accounting and BA in Spanish, both from the University of Michigan.