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CellFiber and Tidewave Bio Enter Collaboration to Evaluate Scalable 3D Manufacturing for Next-Generation Solid Tumor Immunotherapy

August 5, 2026 | 
3 min read

Partnership pairs CellFiber’s proprietary hollow-fiber encapsulation platform with Tidewave Bio’s universal, off-the-shelf cell immunotherapy program in a proof-of-concept process evaluation

TOKYO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellFiber Co., Ltd. (“CellFiber”), a Tokyo-based biotechnology company built on its proprietary CellFiber® cell encapsulation platform, and Tidewave Bio (“Tidewave”), a Los Angeles-based biotechnology company developing a universal, off-the-shelf immunotherapy platform for solid tumors, today announced a collaboration to evaluate CellFiber’s closed, automated 3D cell culture platform in support of the scalable manufacturing of Tidewave’s next-generation cell immunotherapy.

Under the collaboration, the parties have agreed to undertake a joint proof-of-concept evaluation comparing conventional planar (2D) cell culture against CellFiber’s encapsulation (3D) approach for the expansion and differentiation of immune cells relevant to Tidewave’s allogeneic platform. The work, to be conducted at CellFiber’s facility in Tokyo, is designed to generate process performance data that will drive Tidewave’s manufacturing strategy as the program advances, while demonstrating the applicability of the CellFiber® platform to off-the-shelf solid tumor immunotherapy manufacturing. Any further activities beyond the proof-of-concept evaluation will be subject to separate written agreement between the parties.

“Tidewave Bio’s mission is to make next-generation cancer immunotherapy accessible to every solid tumor patient, regardless of tumor type, treatment setting, or geography,” said Francois Binette, Chief Executive Officer of Tidewave Bio. “Delivering on that mission requires manufacturing approaches that can scale efficiently, reliably, and cost-effectively. We are pleased to partner with CellFiber to evaluate how their innovative encapsulation platform can support our process development strategy as we advance toward the clinic.”

“Tidewave Bio is pursuing a genuinely differentiated approach to solid tumor immunotherapy, and we are excited to support their program,” said Dr. Kazuchika Furuishi, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of CellFiber. “Our CellFiber® platform was designed to remove the manufacturing bottlenecks that have historically constrained cell therapy scale-up. This collaboration is an opportunity to demonstrate the value our closed, automated 3D culture system can bring to the next generation of off-the-shelf cell therapies, and to advance our shared vision of making these therapies more widely accessible to patients.”

About Tidewave Bio

Tidewave Bio is developing an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, gene enhanced cell-immunotherapy platform intended to be tailored in real time using patient-derived tumor material. The platform is designed to support broad tumor-antigen coverage while avoiding the individualized cell-manufacturing timelines associated with autologous approaches. By combining a centrally manufactured cell product with a practical biopsy-processing workflow, Tidewave aims to enable more accessible, timely, and scalable precision immunotherapy for solid tumors. Tidewave Bio is currently in preclinical development.

About CellFiber

CellFiber is a biotechnology company built on its proprietary cell encapsulation technology called “CellFiber®.” The platform encapsulates living cells within hollow hydrogel microfibers, enabling closed, automated, and highly scalable 3D cell culture that supports the expansion of MSCs, iPSCs, and other cell types from research through GMP manufacturing. Guided by its vision, “Cell Culture Reimagined,” CellFiber is dedicated to advancing cell manufacturing technologies to make cell therapies more widely accessible and ultimately improve patients’ quality of life.

Media Contact – CellFiber Co., Ltd.

Corporate Communications
cellfiber@storieson.co.jp

Media Contact – Tidewave Bio

Francois Binette
Founder & CEO, Tidewave Bio
email@tidewavebio.com
https://www.tidewavebio.com
www.linkedin.com/company/tidewave-bio/


Japan Southern California Collaboration Manufacturing
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