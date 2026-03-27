CDT Equity Expands Tapinarof Intellectual Property Portfolio with Two New Patent Filings

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”), today announced the filing of two new patent applications that further expand the Company’s intellectual property portfolio surrounding tapinarof, a drug currently approved for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

The first newly filed patent covers a combination therapy pairing tapinarof with a class of drugs clinically proven in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, while the second patent relates to novel cocrystal forms of tapinarof with these agents. CDT believes these developments may underpin a second-generation tapinarof product with enhanced formulation properties and potential efficacy benefits, creating an opportunity to extend the asset’s lifecycle and broaden its clinical and commercial scope for current stakeholders. The combination approach may also enable entry into disease areas not previously addressable by tapinarof alone, supporting expansion of the addressable market and increasing the breadth of potential out-licensing opportunities.

Following Organon’s $1.2 billion acquisition of Dermavant in 2024, recent market trends suggest that second-generation products are increasingly well positioned to capture growing demand for novel topical therapies as alternatives to oral and injectable treatments for skin conditions.

The combinations were identified following analysis conducted using the proprietary Signature Agent platform developed by Sarborg Limited. Through this process, CDT evaluated a large number of disease signatures and therapeutic relationships, enabling the identification of combinations that may improve outcomes in existing dermatological markets while also highlighting opportunities in additional conditions that remain underserved.

Whilst tapinarof has demonstrated clinical efficacy in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, Sarborg analysis indicates that these novel combinations may offer enhanced efficacy by synergistically targeting multiple disease pathways. The analysis also suggests potential applicability across several additional dermatological conditions, including orphan diseases with limited treatment options.

The Company believes the continued expansion of its tapinarof intellectual property portfolio reinforces its strategy of combining artificial intelligence-driven analysis with targeted IP development around clinically validated compounds. CDT intends to pursue out-licensing opportunities with pharmaceutical companies and specialist partners seeking to advance differentiated assets in dermatology and related therapeutic areas.

For further information or to discuss potential partnership opportunities, please contact the Company at info@cdtequity.com.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company’s common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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