causaLens Expands Strategic Partnership with Syneos Health to Scale Agentic AI in Biopharma Commercialization

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--causaLens, a London-based AI scaleup, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Syneos Health, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, to advance the industry’s shift toward faster, more intelligent and scalable commercialization.

The companies initially partnered to execute advanced causal AI models to optimize commercial programs, pivoting from time-intensive data science tools to faster, AI-driven decision-making to speed business outcomes.

Building upon that foundation, Syneos Health has now deployed causaLens digital workers (multi-agentic systems) into the company’s operations – the industry’s broadest integrated commercial suite – to transform how commercial insights are generated and applied to drive customer value. causaLens digital workers use causal reasoning tools, making them uniquely equipped to deliver trusted, explainable and production-ready insights in high-stakes, highly regulated environments, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

“By combining causal reasoning, a field we pioneered, with multi-agent automation, we’re helping Syneos Health translate complex data into meaningful commercial action for biopharma brands,” said Darko Matovski, CEO, causaLens. “With decision-ready answers at the fingertips of their expansive Commercial teams, this partnership positions Syneos Health as one of the most agile, efficient and future-ready service providers in the market.”

causaLens’ Platform drives commercial value for brands of all sizes by enabling faster and more confident decisions across planning and execution – from identifying and prioritizing the right healthcare provider (HCP) audiences to continuously optimizing channel mix, territories and media. Capabilities currently include:

HCP target identification and scoring

HCP engagement optimization

Sales territory design and planning

Digital media campaign execution, and ongoing monitoring and optimization

“With causaLens, we’re scaling intelligent automation and data science across the organization and driving precision performance that optimizes what works, predicts what matters and automates execution,” said Stephen Hoelper, Global Head, Commercial Product, Syneos Health. “causaLens digital workers are transforming how our teams work, providing insights that have the ability to accelerate launch, adoption and growth for our biopharmaceutical customers.”

About causaLens

causaLens delivers Digital Workers that enterprises can rely on. Enterprises that have adopted digital workers have superior margins and products.

We've built the first system for creating, deploying, and governing Digital Workers.

For too long, enterprises have been bogged down by repetitive work, an overload of tools, and costly consultancies.

It's time to simplify.

It's time for Digital Workers to take on the repetitive workflows, enabling humans to focus on what matters most.

Trusted by leading companies like J&J, Cisco, IPG Group, and Syneos Health.

Backed by over $50M in funding from world-class investors, including Molten Ventures (formerly Draper Esprit), Dorilton Capital, and IQ Capital plus visionary angel investors such as the CEO of Revolut.

Felix Mottram, 07751763777, felix@causalens.com