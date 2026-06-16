Catalent Launches Qai™ to Reimagine Quality Assurance for its Manufacturing Services

Built with the support of Microsoft using Microsoft AI technologies, Qai™ advances Catalent's commitment to operational excellence by enhancing efficiency, accuracy and consistency

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalent, Inc., the leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to helping people live better and healthier lives, today announced the launch of Qai, an enterprise AI tool designed to elevate the best quality management systems and processes across Catalent’s network.

Qai, an AI-enabled solution, strengthens quality management system processes—such as deviations and complaints—by harnessing Catalent’s enterprise data to accelerate analysis, root cause identification and corrective and preventive action development, while improving consistency and speed. Qai represents the first enterprise AI solution launched at Catalent, marking a significant step in its broader effort to implement advanced technologies to drive Patient First outcomes.

Key Highlights

Qai was built with the support of Microsoft using Microsoft AI technologies powered by Microsoft Azure, including Microsoft Foundry with supporting data and analytics capabilities from Microsoft Fabric.

Qai strengthens quality management system processes—such as deviations and complaints—by harnessing Catalent’s enterprise data to accelerate analysis, root cause identification and corrective and preventive action development, while improving consistency and speed.

The launch of Qai underscores Catalent’s continued investment in digital transformation and innovation.

“The launch of Qai represents an important milestone in how Catalent is applying advanced technologies, including AI, across our operations to improve consistency, accelerate insight and enable better decision-making,” said Charlie Lickfold, Chief Technology Officer, Catalent. “Innovative AI solutions like Qai strengthen the quality of our operations and better support the teams delivering critical therapies to patients around the world.”

Qai integrates intelligent, AI-driven insights directly into existing quality workflows, enabling faster and more consistent decision-making. The platform was built with the support of Microsoft using Microsoft AI technologies powered by Azure, including Foundry, with supporting data and analytics capabilities from Fabric. Qai improves root cause analysis to reduce repeat deviations, accelerates high-quality reporting, and minimizes documentation delays, supporting compliance while helping teams focus on delivering greater value to customers and the patients they serve. Qai exemplifies how Catalent is responsibly leveraging AI to empower its global teams, reduce complexity and drive measurable operational impact.

“Qai reflects what we see as an important application of AI in life sciences: enhancing already robust data analytics and governance to deliver meaningful patient impact,” said Todd Mersch, General Manager, U.S. Life Sciences and MedTech, Microsoft. “By strengthening oversight and consistency across manufacturing processes, Qai supports Catalent’s commitment to delivering for customers and the patients they serve, helping to transform lives.”

About AI at Catalent

As part of its AI journey, Catalent continuously seeks to promote the ethical and responsible use of AI. Catalent prioritizes transparency, accountability and fairness in all AI initiatives. Catalent’s governance framework supports the development and deployment of AI technologies with human oversight and judgment, aligning with company core values and ethical standards. The company continuously strives to mitigate risks and address ethical considerations, in line with its ambition to ensure AI solutions benefit all stakeholders, contribute positively to society and amplify Catalent’s mission and Patient First culture.

The launch of Qai underscores Catalent’s continued investment in digital transformation and innovation, advancing the capabilities needed to support the evolving demands of pharmaceutical and biotech customers and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) championing the missions that help people live better and healthier lives. Every product that Catalent helps develop, manufacture and launch reflects its commitment to improve health outcomes around the world through its Patient First approach. Catalent provides unparalleled service to pharma, biotech and consumer health customers, delivering on their missions to transform lives. Catalent tailors end-to-end solutions to meet customers’ needs in all phases of development and manufacturing. With thousands of scientists and technicians and the latest technology platforms at nearly 40 global sites, Catalent supplies billions of doses of life-enhancing and life-saving treatments for patients annually. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

Media:

media@catalent.com