SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Castle Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

December 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #CastleBiosciences--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that on Dec. 13, 2024, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted restricted stock units (RSUs) to 135 employees covering an aggregate of 173,542 shares of common stock as an inducement material to their entering into employment with Castle Biosciences. The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).


The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting annually thereafter in three equal installments, subject to the employee’s continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Camilla Zuckero
czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:
Allison Marshall
amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

Texas IPO
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Year 2024 on a sheet of typewriter paper close-up
Editorial
2024: A Year of Cautious IPOs, Restraint and Breakthroughs
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Biopharma’s Manufacturing Push and Other 2024 Trends
December 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
3d rendering of a white open doorway with broken damaged space rocket on light pink background. Heaven doorway. Science and technology. Research and development.
IPO
After Making the IPO Jump, Biotechs Landed On a Slippery Slope
December 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business solution conceptual design illustration. Confused and highlighted man stay at maze in spot light
Funding
Navigating a Biotech Exit in a Rebounding Market
November 6, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero