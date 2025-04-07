Castle Biosciences Honored with a Top Workplaces USA Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has received a Top Workplaces USA Award for the fourth consecutive year. The national award program by Energage and USA Today celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built exceptional workplace cultures. Castle was ranked 30th among 358 participating U.S. companies with 500-999 employees.

“Winning a fourth Top Workplaces USA Award is a testament to our exceptional Castle team and people-first culture,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We are committed to fostering an environment where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to drive innovation, and this recognition reflects their passion and dedication to making a meaningful impact on patient care.”

More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list were chosen solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party employee engagement survey administered by Energage. Results were calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers that are indicative of high performance against industry benchmarks. Castle’s survey participation rate of 95% and employee engagement score of 85% were both above the benchmark averages of 56% and 74%, respectively, for other similar healthcare companies participating in the Top Workplaces USA program.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The comprehensive list of 2025 Top Workplaces USA can be found on USAToday.com and TopWorkplaces.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 19 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Investor Contact:

Camilla Zuckero

czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Allison Marshall

amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

Source: Castle Biosciences Inc.