Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

FREDERICK, Md., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chats is expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is an mRNA CAR-T entering Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. A Phase 3 trial of Descartes-08 in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis has received written agreement from the FDA under the Special Protocol Assessment process. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

Investor Contact

Megan LeDuc
Associate Director, Investor Relations
megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact

David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Maryland Events
Cartesian Therapeutics
