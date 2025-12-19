Cartesian Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Adrian Bot to Board of Directors

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Adrian Bot, M.D., Ph.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Bot is a biopharma executive with three decades of experience in research and development (R&D) with a focus on immune, cell, gene therapy and nanomedicines. He will serve as a member of the Science and Technology Committee of the Board.

“Dr. Bot brings a unique perspective shaped by pioneering work in first-in-class CAR T cell therapies, including the recent historic acquisition of Capstan’s novel in-vivo CAR T technology by Abbvie, as well as the development of next generation RNA-based precision medicines,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cartesian. “His dynamic expertise will be particularly valuable while we continue to advance our current pipeline and explore potential opportunities beyond ex-vivo cell therapy. We look forward to his insights and are excited to have him on board as we move into a critical year of focused execution.”

“Cartesian is at the forefront of expanding the reach of powerful cell therapies to autoimmunity, advancing a well-differentiated technology with exciting clinical activity and a favorable safety profile,” said Dr. Bot. “I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective, as well as industry expertise in the immune engineering space, and working alongside the talented leadership team and Board as the Company continues to execute on its important mission.”

Most recently, Dr. Bot was the founding Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of R&D at Capstan Therapeutics, a company developing next generation RNA-based precision medicines. Previously, he held leadership roles at Kite Pharma and Kite, a Gilead Company, including Chief Scientific Officer, Global Head of Translational Medicine and Head of Discovery Research, respectively. At Kite, he contributed to the development of first-in-class CAR T cell therapy products for cancer. He also served in various senior R&D leadership positions at MannKind and Alliance Pharma. Dr. Bot has co-authored more than 200 peer reviewed manuscripts, abstracts, book chapters, and monographs. He received his M.D. from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Timisoara, Romania, and a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis with plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in myositis. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

