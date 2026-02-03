SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - February 3, 2026

February 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced the granting of inducement awards to two new employees. On February 2, 2026, the Company issued to these employees options to purchase an aggregate of 12,050 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $6.79, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on the date of grant. The options were granted pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2018 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and were approved by the Company’s board of directors. The options vest as to 25% on February 2, 2027, and then in thirty-six substantially equal monthly installments thereafter such that the options will be fully vested on February 2, 2030. The options have a ten-year term. The options were granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employees’ entry into employment with the Company.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis with plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in myositis. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X.

Contact Information:
Investor Contact:
Megan LeDuc
Associate Director, Investor Relations
megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


Compensation Maryland
Cartesian Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of female scientist in laboratory entering notes on computer
Job Trends
12 Companies Hiring R&D Professionals Now
January 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Illustration of businesspeople with forward progress stopped because of chasm between them and arrow pointing forward
Layoffs
Biopharmas Axed 47% More Employees Year Over Year
January 8, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Baltimore, Maryland, skyline
Business
Maryland’s Life Sciences Scene Boasts Strong R&D, Manufacturing Talent
July 24, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel