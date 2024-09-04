Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Research Highlighting the Clinical Value of Comprehensive Molecular Profiling at ESMO 2024

In collaboration with leading cancer centers, research results to be presented from seven studies across a wide range of tumor types demonstrating Caris’ impact on precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that the company and collaborators from the biopharma industry and leading cancer centers, including those within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA), will collectively present seven studies across a wide range of tumor types at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain from September 13-17, 2024 (Booth #608). The findings demonstrate the power of Caris’ comprehensive multi-modal database to enable novel insights into cancer that could have profound effects on a patient’s diagnosis, prognosis, care plan and response to treatment.

The findings demonstrate the power of Caris’ comprehensive multi-modal database to enable novel insights into cancer

“The research being presented at this year’s ESMO Congress is a testament to Caris’ continued commitment to data-driven molecular innovation and the power of our ever-expanding network of collaborators to answer some of today’s pressing questions in precision oncology,” said Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer George W. Sledge, Jr., MD. “The findings underscore the critical role of comprehensive profiling in cancer care and the power of large clinico-genomic datasets to enable the identification of new biomarkers with clinical implications across diverse tumor types. Through extensive sequencing and data analysis efforts, we are unlocking new avenues for tailored therapies to revolutionize cancer treatment.”

“Our comprehensive molecular profiling coupled with rich clinical data is enabling Caris to help clinicians make the best treatment choices, researchers to discover novel cancer biology, and the biopharmaceutical industry to develop the next breakthrough medicines,” said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. “Our vast real-world evidence from over 689,000 cases, including over 550,000 with matched molecular data and outcomes, enables our team and research collaborators to better understand the biological hallmarks of cancers and how they impact clinical outcomes, paving the way for personalized therapies and improved patient outcomes.”

Mini oral presentations include :

Metastatic hormone receptor-positive breast cancer outcomes in 628 patients with BRCA1, BRCA2, or PALB2 pathogenic variants: Real world data analysis of genomics and targeted therapy sequencing. (Abstract Number: 342MO) September 15, 2024

Atlas of tertiary lymphoid structures in solid tumors: Genomic features and prediction of response to immunotherapy. (Abstract Number: 75MO) September 16, 2024

Poster presentations include:

Impact of TLS Status on outcomes in patients with high TMB or MSI-high status treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors. (Abstract Number: 1051P) September 14, 2024

Comparison of breast and gastric HER2 immunohistochemistry (IHC) scoring criteria in the assessment of endometrial endometrioid adenocarcinoma (EEA). (Abstract Number: 739P) September 14, 2024

METPRO: Evaluating prognostic value of c-Met protein overexpression and concurrent biomarker presence. (Abstract Number: 1303P) September 14, 2024

Genomic landscape & prognostic impact of HER2 low-expressing tumors. (Abstract Number: 126P) September 15, 2024

Molecular and immunologic correlates of high PSMA/FOLH1 mRNA expression in prostate cancer (PC). (Abstract Number: 1653P) September 15, 2024

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting the Caris research presented at ESMO 2024 will be available onsite at Caris’ Booth #608. The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website at the event’s conclusion.

The Caris POA includes 95 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 46 NCI-designated cancer centers, collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Caris and POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI

company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole

and Whole

Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

TechBioExomeTranscriptome

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition, and we value our employees as much as we do our patients of every creed, color, sex, sexual orientation and religion. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

Caris Life Sciences Media:

Corporate Communications

Corpcomm@CarisLS.com

214.294.5606

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caris-life-sciences-to-showcase-research-highlighting-the-clinical-value-of-comprehensive-molecular-profiling-at-esmo-2024-302237453.html

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences