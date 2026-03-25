Caris Life Sciences to Present Six Oncology Studies Utilizing Proprietary Multimodal Data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026

IRVING, Texas, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance® (Caris POA®) and collaborators from leading cancer centers, will collectively present six studies at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California to be held April 17-22, 2026.

These studies leveraged Caris' robust multimodal database, which integrates Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS), immunohistochemistry (IHC) and real world clinical data, to generate clinically meaningful insights across multiple tumor types. This research reflects Caris' commitment to advancing precision oncology through deep molecular interrogation. The studies focused on breast, prostate, lung and colorectal cancers represent a collaborative effort between Caris and leading cancer centers and institutions, underscoring the power of large‑scale, real world molecular evidence to accelerate discovery and improve patient outcomes.

"These studies demonstrate the transformative potential of multimodal molecular data to uncover clinically meaningful patterns that would otherwise remain hidden," said James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Caris POA. "By combining deep genomic profiling with real world clinical evidence, Caris and its collaborators are generating insights that can directly inform treatment decisions and accelerate the development of more effective therapies for patients."

Posters Include:

Spatially resolved tumor-cell MHC class II shapes adaptive immunity and therapeutic response in triple-negative breast cancer



Session: Spatial Proteomics and Transcriptomics 1



Sunday, April 19, 2026, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST



Poster #: 1200/1



Location: Poster section 47









Session: Spatial Proteomics and Transcriptomics 1 Sunday, April 19, 2026, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST Poster #: 1200/1 Location: Poster section 47 Prognostic and predictive effects of TP53 co-mutations and RET fusion partners in RET-rearranged advanced NSCLC



Session: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit 3



Monday, April 20, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST



Poster #: 2434/4



Location: Poster section 40









Session: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit 3 Monday, April 20, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST Poster #: 2434/4 Location: Poster section 40 AR copy number amplification and AR/KLK3 expression patterns reveal mechanisms of AR signaling inhibitor (ARSI) resistance and highlight the need for AR-directed therapeutic innovation in metastatic castration resistance prostate cancer (mCRPC)



Session: Molecular Targeted Therapy



Monday, April 20, 2026, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST



Poster #: 3910/16



Location: Poster section 47









Session: Molecular Targeted Therapy Monday, April 20, 2026, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST Poster #: 3910/16 Location: Poster section 47 cBioPortal for cancer genomics



Session: AACR Project GENIE: Genomic Characterization



Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST



Poster #: 4097/2



Location: Poster section 1









Session: AACR Project GENIE: Genomic Characterization Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST Poster #: 4097/2 Location: Poster section 1 Distinct KRAS mutation codons differentially associate with microsatellite instability in colorectal carcinoma



Session: Precision Oncology and Real World Data



Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST



Poster #: 5336/4



Location: Poster section 46









Session: Precision Oncology and Real World Data Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST Poster #: 5336/4 Location: Poster section 46 MCM2 and the origin licensing complex: A putative node of ER+/HER2- breast cancer therapy resistance



Session: Real World Data to Provide Real World Evidence



Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST



Poster #: 6647/16



Location: Poster section 47

Research highlights will be available onsite at Caris' booth #1423. The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website following the presentations.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, solutions, plans, objectives, goals, industry trends, financial outlook and guidance. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: developments in the precision medicine industry; our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions; reliance on third-party suppliers; risks related to data security, patient privacy, and compliance with healthcare data protection regulations as well as potential cybersecurity threats to our data platforms; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 3, 2026, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

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