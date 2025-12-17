Caris Life Sciences Announces Collaboration with Genentech to Discover Novel Therapeutic Targets in Cancers with High Unmet Clinical Need

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences ® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that its therapeutic research arm, Caris Discovery, has entered into a multi-year collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. In this collaboration, Caris will work to identify and validate novel oncology targets in solid tumor tissue.

Under the terms of the agreement, Caris is eligible to receive upfront and near-term payments of $25 million and is also eligible for up to $1.1 billion of potential research, development, commercial and net sales milestone payments, as well as potential tiered royalties on net sales of collaboration therapies.

"At Caris, we are committed to making precision medicine a reality for all patients. This innovative collaboration with Genentech is specifically designed to identify and validate novel targets in solid tumors. By combining Caris' unparalleled multimodal data and tissue-based discovery engine with Genentech's deep expertise in therapeutics development, we hope to enable the development of first-in-class medicines for cancer patients," said Milan Radovich , PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Caris.

"Roche and Genentech are driven by a profound vision - a future where cancer can be cured," said Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Roche Corporate Business Development. "We have successfully led many fundamental scientific advances in oncology. As we continue to bring forth transformative medicines, collaborations with partners such as Caris allow us to pursue future innovation for patients with unmet needs."

Caris is able to leverage insights from its extensive repository of nearly 500,000 solid tumor samples, along with matched comprehensive molecular and clinical data, to offer sophisticated and flexible target discovery capabilities leveraging both tissue-based and data-centric techniques to biopharma partners. Caris Discovery scientists use an integrated bioinformatics and wet-lab workflow, which combines interrogation of solid tissue and cell-based systems with multimodal data to validate prioritized targets and help advance the development of next generation therapies.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our strategy, benefits of our collaboration with Genentech and potential milestone payments. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Potential milestone payments described herein are contingent upon Genentech's discretionary advancement decisions at multiple stages and achievement of development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, with no assurance that any targets will progress through the full pipeline. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: the parties' ability to successfully execute the research plan and achieve target discovery milestones; Genentech's decisions regarding target designation, acceptance, and licensing; technical challenges in target validation and regulatory requirements relating to drug development; the uncertainty in translating research discoveries into commercial products and the risk that targets do not progress through the full development pipeline or result in further payments to Caris; developments in the precision medicine industry; our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions; reliance on third-party suppliers; risks related to data security, patient privacy, and compliance with healthcare data protection regulations as well as potential cybersecurity threats to our data platforms; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on or about November 5, 2025, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Caris Life Sciences Media:



Corporate Communications



CorpComm@CarisLS.com



214.294.5606

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caris-life-sciences-announces-collaboration-with-genentech-to-discover-novel-therapeutic-targets-in-cancers-with-high-unmet-clinical-need-302642859.html

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences