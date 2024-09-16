CareDx Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 13, 2024

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ — a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers — today announced that, as an inducement material to entering into employment with CareDx, on September 12, 2024, 14 new employees were awarded restricted stock units (RSUs) for an aggregate of 44,000 shares of common stock. The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors in August 2019 under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





RSUs for an aggregate of 9,000 shares vest over four years, with 25% of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting annually thereafter in three equal installments, subject to the grantee’s continued service through each applicable vesting date. RSUs for an aggregate of 14,000 shares vest over four years, with 25% of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting quarterly over three years thereafter, subject to the grantee’s continued service through each applicable vesting date. RSUs for an aggregate of 18,000 shares vest over three years, with 33.33% of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting quarterly over two years thereafter, subject to the grantee’s continued service through each applicable vesting date. RSUs for 2,000 shares vest over two years, with 50% of the RSUs vesting on each of the first two anniversaries of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the grantee’s continued service through each applicable vesting date. RSUs for 1,000 shares vest over two years, with 50% of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balancing vesting quarterly over the following year thereafter, subject to the grantee’s continued service each applicable vesting date.

CareDx is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

