CareDx Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), — The Transplant Company™ — a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the award of inducement grants.

On February 24, 2026, as an inducement material to acceptance of employment with CareDx, 35 new employees were awarded restricted stock units (RSUs) for an aggregate of 82,137 shares of common stock.

The RSU awards were made pursuant to the Company’s 2016 and 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plans in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of each employee’s vesting commencement date, and 1/16th of the RSUs vesting on each date that is three (3) months thereafter subject to each employee’s continued service through each vesting date.

CareDx is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

