CareDx Announces Closure of DOJ Investigation with No Finding of Wrongdoing

DOJ Concludes Investigation and Declines to Prosecute

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ – a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has concluded its investigation into CareDx with no finding of wrongdoing and declined to take any further action.





In a Court document unsealed on October 7, 2024, the DOJ indicated that it is declining to intervene in a qui tam action filed by a former CareDx employee.

Today’s decision by the DOJ follows the decision made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in September 2023 to close its investigation and take no action against the Company. The Company believes the closure of the DOJ’s investigation underscores that the underlying allegations, which have now been reviewed by two separate government agencies, were meritless, reinforcing its confidence in the integrity of its operations.

The qui tam complaint, which was filed under seal on February 12, 2021, in the federal district court for the Eastern District of New York, is now unsealed. CareDx will continue to vigorously defend itself should the former employee choose to proceed with this litigation.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, including whether the former employee of CareDx that initiated the qui tam action will pursue civil litigation and, if so, the outcome thereof, and other risks that are discussed in CareDx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2024, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 9, 2024, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on July 31, 2024 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

