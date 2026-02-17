Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. to Host Investor Call on Wednesday, February 18, 2026

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO) (“Cardio Diagnostics” or the “Company”), a precision cardiovascular medicine company leveraging epigenetics, genetics, and artificial intelligence for the prevention and detection of cardiovascular disease, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 3 p.m. Central Time.

The call will provide an overview of the Company’s precision molecular approach to cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection, including updates on its commercially available tests, Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™, recent breakthrough clinical data, reimbursement progress, and strategic growth initiatives.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Time: 3 p.m. Central Time

Webcast: https://www.cstproxy.com/cardiodiagnosticsinc/investorday/2026

To access the conference call by telephone, U.S. and Canada-based callers should dial 1 800-450-7155 (toll-free), and callers from outside the U.S. and Canada should dial +1 857-999-9155 (standard rates apply). Participants should use the passcode provided below to join.

Passcode: 3253181#

A replay of the webcast will be available via the webcast link above following the conclusion of the call.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine ("Core Technology") for cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit https://cdio.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, and dependence on results as discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

