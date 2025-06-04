Cardinal Health launches new medical device for the continuous monitoring of three essential vital signs in one system

Kendall DL™ Multi System simplifies patient monitoring, drives efficiencies for providers

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today the U.S. launch of its multi-parameter, single-patient use monitoring cable and lead wire system that enables the continuous monitoring of cardiac activity, blood oxygen level and temperature with one point of connection. The new Kendall DL™ Multi System is designed to travel with the patient from admission to discharge for smooth transport. It helps improve clinician workflows, provides reliable monitoring to help determine the best course of care, and maximizes value across the hospital.

"This innovative addition to the Kendall DL portfolio removes complexity for busy care teams, and at the same time, helps enhance clinical performance with multi-parameter monitoring," said Rachel Schott, global vice president for specialty products at Cardinal Health. "The product streamlines steps that clinicians must follow to provide effective care and controls common lead wire clutter with its built-in cable management system."

The Kendall DL™ Multi System offers a proprietary design that features clinically proven technology to reduce the incidence of false "leads off" alarms2 (i.e., indications that wires connected to the patient's body are not properly connected), as well as motion-related artifacts in electrocardiogram (ECG) tracings,† which are recorded disturbances due to a patient's movement. This yields cleaner ECG tracings and allows clinicians to more effectively prioritize the care they need to administer.

As a single-patient use product, the system helps reduce cross contamination related to reusable lead wires for the monitoring of cardiac activity, blood oxygen level and temperature.1 This helps lower the chance of infection and the need for additional hospital days or readmissions.3 The system is eligible for medical device reprocessing through Cardinal Health.

"By enabling more efficient workflows and driving clinical excellence, this new solution can potentially support the financial performance of healthcare providers," Schott said. "Expanding our Kendall DL offerings demonstrates our commitment to providing products designed to address multiple clinical and operational challenges across healthcare organizations, and builds upon our legacy of safe, high-quality patient monitoring solutions providers have come to trust."

The Kendall DL™ Multi System is now available for health systems in the U.S. For more information, please visit us here.

About Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth.com and in our Newsroom.

Contacts



References:



