CancerVax Targets Liver Cancers to Further Showcase Flexibility of Its Universal Platform

Using AI machine learning, the Company discovers distinct biomarkers for detecting certain rare liver cancers that have stem cell characteristics and will include them as additional indications in its preclinical program

Lehi, Utah, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer treatment platform designed to use the body’s immune system to treat cancer, today announced that it will expand its preclinical program to include liver cancers, specifically rare stem cell-like forms of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC). Patients with these stem cell-like tumors have a significantly worse survival than patients with more traditional liver tumors.

CancerVax’s novel platform uses engineered lipid nanoparticles to detect and mark only cancer cells for destruction by the immune system. The nanoparticles use a 2-step detection mechanism to precisely target cancer cells, while leaving healthy cells unharmed. The nanoparticles first target cells with specific surface proteins (“Marker1”), then release proprietary Smart mRNAs that are activated only in the presence of cancer-specific signatures (“Marker2”). Once activated, the mRNA forces cancer cells to express proteins associated with well-immunized diseases like measles, effectively tricking the immune system into killing cancer cells as if they were common diseases.

The Company previously announced that it was targeting pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) in its preclinical program. After extensive research and AI-driven analysis, the Company’s scientific team has discovered a very distinct Marker2 signature for a group of rare liver cancers. These tumors have stem cell characteristics, making them more aggressive and less responsive to traditional therapies. By taking advantage of the distinct Marker2 signature, CancerVax believes it can overcome the severe unmet clinical need for these cancer patients and can more quickly validate the universality of its platform. The Company’s preclinical cancer indications will now be expanded to three (3) cancer types: PDAC, rare HCC and ICC.

Dr. Adam Grant, Principal Scientist of CancerVax said, "When we first identified these subsets of liver cancers with this distinct Marker2 signature, I couldn’t believe it. It was amazing to come across a patient population that has a high unmet clinical need and is uniquely suited to validate our technology. Of course, we expect that our platform will work on many different cancer types but the unique genetic signatures in these rare liver cancers make them a no-brainer for us to target. This precision-based discovery is what every computational biologist dreams of and I’m beyond excited to have the opportunity to help provide relief for these patients with severely poor outcomes.

Dr. George Katibah, Chief Scientific Officer of CancerVax said, "The results from our AI data analytics are really striking. This particular cancer biology leads to not one but a group of rare liver cancers for which there are limited treatments. Our team has uncovered this novel cancer stem cell biology using advanced computational techniques showing that these tumors’ underlying biology can be targeted by the CancerVax approach. These results demonstrate the flexibility of our platform and how we can swap out Marker1 and Marker2 to attack other cancers with a precision medicine approach. The next steps include creating new nanoparticles for these new cancer indications and to perform in vitro and in vivo studies to evaluate efficacy and safety.”

The Company’s universal cancer treatment platform is architected in such a way that off-the-shelf injections can be created by changing the Marker1 and Marker2 combination to target different cancer types. This approach allows for the Company’s immunotherapies to be broadly available when a patient is diagnosed and needs to be treated immediately. These injections are more like “off-the-shelf” flu shots, rather than complex treatment procedures.

About CancerVax

CancerVax is a pre-clinical biotech company developing a novel Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our innovative approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells look like well-immunized common diseases such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body's natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot -- a better way to fight cancer. To learn more, please visit www.CancerVax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

