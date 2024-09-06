Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Expands 13C Production Capacity With North Star Project

TEWKSBURY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), the global leader in 13Cand 13C urea production, is excited to announce the startup of its North Star project, significantly increasing the company’s production capabilities.

CIS Aerial

The North Star project commenced in mid-2020 as the world’s largest 13C production cascade. After the complex build of phase one finished in March 2024, CIL began to introduce naturally abundant product into the front end of the distillation cascade. With each stage of the cascade, the predicted enrichment has exceeded expectations, and the overall performance has been exceptional. The first highly enriched 13C finished product will be captured in October of 2024. CIL will build more front-end systems to bring final production of the cascade to world scale capacities by April 2025.

“This is CIL’s fourth 13C production system since 1990. With each system, our team of talented engineers have incorporated their 30-plus years of design, operation, and construction experience into the next system. Our North Star cascade is certainly proving that knowledge and experience pays impactful dividends for CIL and our customers,” said Cliff Caldwell, CEO of CIL.

“CIL’s talented organic chemists incorporate our 13C product into a myriad of labelled organic compounds with significant importance in environmental testing, biopharmaceutical research, and medical diagnostics. One critical product is 13C Urea used in the detection of H-pylori infections in humans. H-pylori is widespread throughout the world and can lead to stomach ulcers and stomach cancer. 13C urea provides a low-cost detection method to allow for treatment and elimination of H-pylori. The North Star project assures CIL’s commitment to meeting the needs of 13C urea and accommodate future growth in other critical applications,” states Mike Steiger, Vice President of Engineering and Project Execution.

For years, CIL has been the go-to expert in cryogenic distillation, solidifying its position as the world’s top producer of 13C isotopes. CIL’s customers can be assured they have the reliable capacity of 13C to meet enable the commercialization of their research.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world’s largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL subsidiary ABX, located in Dresden, Germany, is active in the development and commercialization of radio isotopic-labeled compounds for the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France. For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com.

