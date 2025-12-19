Calyxo, Inc. to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calyxo, Inc., a medical device company advancing innovative solutions for kidney stone treatment, announced today that Joe Catanese, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Calyxo will present at the J.P. Morgan 44th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 8:30 AM PT in San Francisco, CA.

“Being invited to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference for the first time is a meaningful milestone for Calyxo and reflects the strong momentum we’ve built across our business,” said Joe Catanese. “We’ve made significant progress expanding adoption of the CVAC System, advancing our clinical evidence, and scaling our commercial footprint. I look forward to sharing how our continued focus on innovation and clinical evidence is driving growth and improving care for patients with kidney stone disease.”

About Kidney Stones

According to the American Urological Association, approximately 10% of people in the U.S. will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives. Kidney stone disease is a painful condition that can result in significant healthcare costs (Current Urology Reports estimates $4.1 billion in annual direct treatment costs by 2030).

About the CVAC System

The CVAC System was FDA-cleared in 2024 and enables a minimally invasive approach for kidney stone clearance. It is an all-in-one solution designed to efficiently and effectively remove kidney stones. It uses irrigation and vacuum aspiration to continuously clear stone fragments during and after laser lithotripsy, enabling physicians to achieve a stone-free outcome.

About Calyxo, Inc.

Calyxo, Inc. is an innovation-driven medical device company focused on improving care for patients with kidney stones by delivering paradigm-shifting solutions that enable urologists to safely, effectively and efficiently achieve unrivaled clinical outcomes. Learn more at calyxoinc.com.

