Çakırtepe Hospital Performs Its First UBE Spine Surgery in Ünye

ÜNYE, Türkiye, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Çakırtepe Hospital , located on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast in Ünye, has achieved a new milestone in advanced spine care by performing its first UBE (Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy) procedure, bringing a highly specialized minimally invasive surgical technique to patients in Ünye and beyond.



Photo: Çakırtepe Hospital in Ünye, on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, offers advanced medical care in a peaceful coastal setting for patients seeking both treatment and recovery.

Çakırtepe Hospital has marked a significant new achievement in regional healthcare by performing its first UBE (Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy) spine surgery. The procedure was carried out by Orthopedics, Traumatology and Spine Surgery Specialist Op. Dr. Mehmet Onur Sarıhan , reinforcing the hospital’s role as a center for advanced and minimally invasive treatment in the region.



Photo: Orthopedics, Traumatology and Spine Surgery Specialist Op. Dr. Mehmet Onur Sarıhan

UBE is regarded as one of the most important modern techniques in closed endoscopic spine surgery. As a minimally invasive method, it is designed to reduce tissue trauma, support patient comfort and help enable faster mobilization after surgery. Çakırtepe Hospital is now expanding access to advanced spinal care for patients who previously may have needed to travel to larger metropolitan centers for comparable treatment.

This milestone reflects not only a surgical first, but also the hospital’s broader commitment to bringing high-level medical capability to the region. With this latest procedure, Çakırtepe Hospital continues to strengthen its reputation for combining specialist expertise, modern clinical infrastructure and patient-centered care in a way that makes sophisticated treatment more accessible for both local and international patients.

Advanced Treatment with a Strong Hospital Focus

Çakırtepe Hospital stands out not only for its location, but for the breadth of specialized medical services it offers to patients from Türkiye and abroad. Beyond spine care, Çakırtepe Hospital is strengthening its health tourism offering in several high-demand specialties, including dermatology, aesthetic applications and eye health treatments such as smart lenses. The hospital also provides access to rare laboratory services in the region, including allergy testing and genetic testing, helping patients benefit from more comprehensive diagnostics in a single center.

Since 2012, Çakırtepe has held the title of “Baby-Friendly Hospital,” reflecting its long-standing commitment to maternal and infant health. For patients traveling from other cities or from abroad, the hospital also offers remote healthcare services in psychiatry, psychology, dietetics, internal medicine, and neurosurgery, allowing treatment planning, follow-up and continuity of care to begin before arrival and continue after patients return home.

Expertise, Comfort and Continuity of Care

Çakırtepe Hospital’s approach to international care is built on more than medical treatment alone. The hospital emphasizes direct physician communication, individualized treatment planning and continuity throughout the patient journey. For international patients, Çakırtepe Hospital offers the advantages that increasingly define successful health tourism: advanced treatment, specialist access, and significantly lower costs than many Western markets, including Turkey’s larger cities like Istanbul and Antalya. Patients can receive care in a fully equipped hospital environment while avoiding the congestion, impersonality and higher treatment costs often associated with larger metropolitan centers.

Çakırtepe’s clinical strengths are paired with the restorative atmosphere of Ünye. The town is known for its coastline, fresh air, historical landmarks and slower pace of life. Patients and their companions can experience the region’s natural beauty and cultural richness while staying close to the hospital, creating a recovery journey that feels both medically secure and emotionally supportive.



Photo Credit: Çakırtepe Hospital: Visitors traveling to Ordu, Ünye for medical care can also experience the calm landscapes of Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, which provide a soothing setting during recovery.

About Çakırtepe Hospital

Çakırtepe Hospital is a leading healthcare provider and health tourism center in Ünye, Türkiye, offering advanced diagnosis, treatment and surgical care across a wide range of specialties. With modern clinical infrastructure, experienced specialist physicians and a patient-centered approach, the hospital delivers high-standard care while prioritizing safety, comfort and continuity. Distinguished by its expertise in areas such as minimally invasive spine surgery, dermatology, aesthetics, eye health, maternal and infant care, advanced laboratory diagnostics and remote healthcare services, Çakırtepe Hospital combines medical excellence with the restorative calm of Türkiye’s Black Sea coast to provide international patients with a more personalized and effective treatment journey.

For more information:

Ugur Alkapar

ugur@flcommunications.co.uk

+905327011097

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