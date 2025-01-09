Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2025 Investor Healthcare Summit on January 13, 2025

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD), today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quang X. Pham, will participate in a webcasted fireside chat at the Lytham Partners 2025 Investor Healthcare Summit, taking place virtually on Monday, January 13, 2025.





Cadrenal Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a novel oral vitamin K antagonist (VKA) in advanced clinical development and designed to be a superior and safer chronic anticoagulant therapeutic for warfarin-dependent patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions.

The fireside chat will take place at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, January 13, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/health2025/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/health2025/cvkd. A replay of the fireside chat will also be available through same links.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting your Lytham representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company in advanced clinical development focused on developing tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant for the prevention of heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions.

Tecarfarin is a vitamin K antagonist (VKA) potentially representing the first new therapeutic innovation in 70 years in VKA anticoagulation. Tecarfarin is designed to be a superior and safer chronic oral anticoagulant therapy compared to warfarin for patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions.

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ drug candidate, tecarfarin, is expected to enter its pivotal Phase 3 trial during 2025. The Company’s clinical program for tecarfarin is supported by extensive data demonstrating the molecule’s potential as an alternative to warfarin, with safety data indicating fewer adverse events such as strokes, heart attacks, bleeds, and deaths in comparison with warfarin. The FDA granted tecarfarin orphan drug designation (ODD) for heart failure patients with implanted left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) as well as both ODD and Fast Track designation for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib).

For more information, please visit www.cadrenal.com

