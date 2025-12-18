Cadrenal Therapeutics to Conduct Partnering and Investor Meetings During the J.P. Morgan 44th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 12-15, 2026

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapeutics to overcome the limitations of current anticoagulation therapy, today announced that members of its management team, including Quang X. Pham, CEO, will hold partnering and investor meetings during the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held January 12-15, 2026 in San Francisco, CA.

“Attending the events surrounding the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco is a great opportunity for Cadrenal Therapeutics to engage directly with current and prospective partners and investors,” said Quang X. Pham, CEO of Cadrenal Therapeutics. “We look forward to productive meetings to discuss our strategies and the two acquisitions we’ve made in 2025 to advance our mission to develop novel, differentiated products that bridge critical gaps in current acute and chronic anticoagulation management for rare and high-risk patient populations.”

Cadrenal is focused on addressing gaps in the $40 billion anticoagulation market. The Company’s pipeline includes:

VLX-1005 A phase 2, first-in-class parenteral (intravenous) 12-Lipoxygenase (12-LOX) inhibitor designed to block key pathways in immune-mediated platelet activation. Blocks platelet activation and inhibits thrombus formation. ODD and fast track designation for patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).

Tecarfarin A phase 3-ready, oral Vitamin K antagonist (VKA) with a proven mechanism of action (MoA) – same as warfarin. Completely different – and desirable – metabolic pathway than warfarin. Orphan drug designation (ODD) and fast track designation for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib). ODD for left ventricular assist device (LVAD) patients: collaboration with Abbott.

Frunexian A phase 2-ready acute parenteral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor. Only parenteral FXIa with a fast-on / fast-off profile for acute care use. For complex cardiac surgery (CABG) and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) patients.





For partnering meetings, please contact the Company at press@cadrenal.com. For investor meetings, please get in touch with Lytham Partners at cvkd@lythampartners.com.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is developing differentiated products that bridge critical gaps in current acute and chronic anticoagulation management for rare and high-risk patient populations. It currently has three clinical-stage assets: VLX-1005, a first-in-class Phase 2 12-LOX Inhibitor for patients with HIT, tecarfarin, an oral vitamin K antagonist (VKA) for chronic use in patients with kidney dysfunction or left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), and frunexian, a parenteral small-molecule Factor XIa antagonist for use in acute hospital settings. For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

