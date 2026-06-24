Cadrenal Therapeutics Announces Selection of CAD-1005 Phase 2 Study for Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at ISTH 2026 Congress

Selection highlights the clinical value potential of Cadrenal’s first-in-class 12-lipoxygenase inhibitor for Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT)

First-ever randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled trial in HIT, a life-threatening blood-clotting disorder triggered by an immune reaction to heparin, the most widely used blood thinner in hospitals

Phase-3 ready and addresses a peak $2 billion annual revenue potential in the HIT market

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company advancing late-stage novel therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic conditions, today announced that late-breaking clinical data on its first-in-class 12-lipoxygenase (12-LOX) inhibitor, CAD-1005 (formerly VLX-1005), have been accepted for a prestigious oral presentation at the 34th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH). The congress will be held live and onsite from July 11–15, 2026, at the Palais des Congrès de Paris in Paris, France.

The abstract, titled “12-lipoxygenase inhibition with VLX-1005 in heparin-induced thrombocytopenia,” was selected by expert peer reviewers for inclusion in the high-profile session on clinical trials and breakthrough innovations.

“The selection of our Phase 2 CAD-1005 study for a late-breakthrough oral presentation at ISTH is another milestone underscoring the scientific integrity and commercial importance of our pipeline,” said Quang X. Pham, Chief Executive Officer of Cadrenal Therapeutics. “Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia represents a high-value therapeutic market with significant unmet needs and no approved therapies that target the specific underlying immune mechanisms of HIT. This presentation offers an elite global platform to showcase the clinical potential of CAD-1005.”

“Targeting 12-lipoxygenase is a novel, highly selective therapeutic approach that addresses the root cause of immune-mediated platelet activation in HIT,” added Dr. Steve McKenzie, Professor of Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University, the principal investigator and presenter. “The data we are presenting live in Paris – the first-ever randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled trial in HIT - illustrate how CAD-1005 could fundamentally shift the treatment paradigm for acute thrombotic care and may, if approved, offer a highly differentiated option for these high-risk patients.”

Presentation Details:

Session Title: Late-Breakthrough Abstracts I: Clinical Trials and Innovation in Thrombosis

Abstract Title: 12-lipoxygenase inhibition with VLX-1005 in heparin-induced thrombocytopenia

Date: July 12, 2026

Session Time: 11:15 AM – 12:00 PM CEST

For additional details regarding the scientific program, please visit the ISTH Congress Official Website.

About Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT)

HIT is an immune-mediated, prothrombotic adverse drug reaction in which antibodies against platelet factor 4–heparin complexes activate platelets via FcγRIIA receptors, triggering a cascade that can lead to life-threatening thrombosis. Current management relies on non-heparin anticoagulants, which reduce thrombin generation but do not directly address the underlying antibody-mediated platelet activation; new thrombosis remains a major clinical concern even with appropriate anticoagulant therapy.

About CAD-1005

CAD-1005 is a novel investigational therapeutic under development for the treatment of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). CAD-1005 is designed to selectively inhibit 12-lipoxygenase (12-LOX), an enzyme central to platelet immune activation and thrombo-inflammatory signaling associated with HIT. CAD-1005 is intended to be used alongside existing standards of care and is being developed to address the underlying biological mechanisms that contribute to disease progression.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic conditions. Its lead program, CAD-1005, is being investigated as a first-in-class 12-LOX inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), a deadly immune-mediated thrombotic disorder. CAD-1005 has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency. Second-generation 12-LOX oral therapeutics are also in development for chronic indications.

The Company’s broader pipeline includes tecarfarin, a late-stage oral vitamin K antagonist designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from blood clots in patients requiring chronic anticoagulation, including those with end-stage kidney disease, those with left ventricular assist devices, and potentially, those with Kawasaki disease (KD), an acute self-limited febrile illness that primarily affects children <5 years old, and the leading cause of acquired heart disease in developed countries.

Safe Harbor

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the late-breakthrough oral presentation at ISTH being a significant milestone that supports the scientific integrity and commercial importance of the Company’s pipeline and the data being presented illustrating how CAD-1005 could fundamentally shift the treatment paradigm for acute thrombotic care, and may, if approved, offer a highly differentiated option for these high-risk patient patients and CAD-1005 being intended to be used in conjunction with existing standards of care and is being developed to address the underlying biological mechanisms contributing to disease progression.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the ability to raise sufficient capital to continue progress of CAD-1005; the ability to advance directly to Phase 3 study evaluating CAD-1005 in patients with HIT; the ability to successfully design and complete the Phase 3 study and derive the results needed for an NDA submission; and the other risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC, Robert Blum, Managing Partner, 602-889-9700, CVKD@lythampartners.com