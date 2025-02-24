C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that C4T management will participate in two upcoming March investor conferences.
- TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference:
- Management will present on March 3rd at 9:10 am ET in Boston, MA. The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company’s website. The archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.
- Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference:
- Management will participate in the conference on March 9th in Miami, FL.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
Courtney Solberg
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com
Media:
Loraine Spreen
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com