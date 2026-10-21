/C O R R E C T I O N - AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company/

In the news release, AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, Announces Poster Presentation at ESMO 2026, issued 20-Oct-2026 by AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, Announces Poster Presentation at ESMO 2026

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, (AVEO) announced today that an abstract was accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Madrid, Spain this October 23-27.

The poster will summarize results from a Phase 1b study designed to test the safety and tolerability of rilogrotug, a humanized IgG1 anti-GDF-15 monoclonal antibody (NCT05865535).

Mike Ferraresso, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to present this Phase 1b data showing the safety and tolerability of rilogrotug. Improvements were also observed in weight gain, skeleton muscle area, and appetite. We are encouraged by these results as we advance toward Phase 2 development of rilogrotug in cancer cachexia to further explore the potential benefit in these patients."

Presentation Details

Title: A Phase 1b dose escalation study of an anti-GDF-15 monoclonal antibody, rilogrotug (rilo, AV-380), for cancer cachexia



First Author: Eric Roeland, MD, Oregon Health and Science University



Abstract #: 4191 Presentation #: 3917P



Poster Session: Supportive Care



Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 12:00pm – 12:45 PM CEST

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an LG Chem company, (AVEO) is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO and its strategic partners continue to develop FOTIVDA in other novel targeted combinations in RCC. The company also has investigational programs in other areas of high unmet need, including ficlatuzumab in HPV-negative refractory head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and rilogrotug (also known as AV-380) in cancer cachexia. AVEO became a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Life Sciences USA, Inc. on January 19, 2023. AVEO continues to operate under the AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, name.

About LG Chem, Ltd. and LG Chem Life Sciences



LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio spanning across petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. LG Chem Life Sciences, the life sciences business division of LG Chem, is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative medicines across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Guided by its mission to transform people's lives through inspiring science and leading innovation, LG Chem Life Sciences is offering differentiated solutions to its customers. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

About Rilogrotug



Rilogrotug (also known by research code AV-380) is an investigational humanized IgG1 antibody that targets growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15). The amount of GDF-15 that circulates in the body increases in response to stress. At these higher levels, GDF-15 has been associated with cachexia in patients with cancer.

Media Contact:



John F. Kouten



JFK Communications, Inc.



jfkouten@jfkhealth.com



(908) 227-4714

Correction: The source has been updated to "AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company."

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