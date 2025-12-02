BYT Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid and Results of Its Annual General Meeting

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Results of Annual General Meeting

Name of Nominee Votes for Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage Li Cunkou 55,579,556 99.99% 4,000 0.01% Ricky Ng 55,579,556 99.99% 4,000 0.01% Zhang Yiwen 55,579,556 99.99% 4,000 0.01% Miao Yanxin 55,579,556 100% 0 0.00%

Name:

Title:

Telephone: Sunny Li

Executive Chairman

+65 69026529

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - BYT Holdings Ltd. (CSE: BYT) ("" or the "") announces that it intends to initiate a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("") or alternative trading systems and the results from its most recent annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 16, 2025.The Board of the Company believe that the Company's shares are currently undervalued in the market and that repurchasing shares represents a prudent and strategic use of the Company's funds. Accordingly, the Company intends to initiate the NCIB to acquire up to 1,179,725 common shares of the Company (the ""), representing approximately 2% of the Company's outstanding Common Shares as of the date hereof. As of the date hereof, there are 63,039,201 Common Shares issued and outstanding.The NCIB is scheduled to commence on December 4, 2025, and end on December 3, 2026, unless the maximum number of shares is purchased prior to that date or the Company elects to terminate the bid earlier. While the Company intends to repurchase shares under the NCIB, the timing and extent of such purchases will depend on market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other factors. There can be no assurance that any shares will be acquired under the NCIB.The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to execute share purchases on its behalf under the NCIB. All shares repurchased under the NCIB will be purchased at the prevailing market price and will be returned and held by the Company in its treasury. The actual number of shares purchased, the timing of such purchases and the price paid will be determined based on prevailing market conditions and in compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.The Company is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved all resolutions brought before them at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 16, 2025.The director-nominees listed in the Company's 2025 management information circular filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ were elected as follows:The shareholders also voted in favor of appointing HML PLT, Chartered Accountants of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as the external auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting at such remuneration as may be determined by the Company's directors, for which 100% of the votes cast supported the appointment of the auditors.BYT's operations are based out of Singapore, and its primary business is to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia.This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding the Company's plans, intentions or potential outcome regarding the NCIB constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.To view the source version of this press release, please visit