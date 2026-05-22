Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

Cantargia (STO:CANTA) - The Annual General Meeting of Cantargia AB (publ) on May 21, 2026 resolved in accordance with the following:

To adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as to allocate the company's result in accordance with the board's proposal, meaning that no dividends are distributed, and that the company's accumulated results are carried forward.

To discharge the board members and the CEOs from liability with respect to their management of the company for 2025.

That the board shall consist of five members with no deputies.

To re-elect Magnus Persson, Anders Martin-Löf, Flavia Borellini, Damian Marron and Jenny Sundqvist as board members, and to re-elect Magnus Persson as the chairman of the board.

That the remuneration to the members of the board shall amount to SEK 1,920,000 in total, whereby SEK 680,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the board and SEK 310,000 shall be distributed to each of the other board members. As remuneration for work performed on a committee, SEK 110,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the committee. SEK 55,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 27,000 to each of the other members of the committee. SEK 300,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the drug development committee and SEK 55,000 to each of the other members of the committee. In addition, SEK 20,000 shall be distributed to each member residing outside the Nordic region for each physical board meeting (however, not more than six meetings) held in Sweden, attended by such member.

To re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor (whereby Mikael Nilsson is intended to continue to serve as auditor-in-charge).

That remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

To approve the remuneration report for the financial year 2025 as presented by the board.

To adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives, principally entailing that the company shall offer a competitive remuneration in order to be able to recruit and retain qualified personnel who are working to achieve the maximum level of shareholder and customer value.

To adopt a long-term variable share-based incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel within the company under which the participants commit to use distributed variable cash remuneration to acquire shares in the company in the stock market. The total size of the scheme is capped at SEK 2,700,000, excluding social security contributions.

To implement a long-term employee option program for employees in the company of not more than 4,100,000 employee options, where each employee option gives the holder a right to subscribe for one new share in the company against cash consideration at a strike price corresponding to 130 percent of the volume weighted average price of the company's share during the ten trading days preceding allotment. In order to enable the company's delivery of shares to the participants in the program, the annual general meeting also resolved on a directed issue of not more than 4,100,000 warrants as well as on an approval of transfer of the same number of warrants to the participants.