Bulletin from the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB

Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) was held today, June 10, 2026, at which the AGM resolved to approve the income statement and balance sheet for 2025 and discharge the board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

The following resolutions were also passed at the AGM:

Disposition of results and discharge from liability

In accordance with the board's proposal, no dividend will be paid and KSEK 24,130 are carried forward. The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability for the management of the company during the financial year 2025.

Election of board and board fees

The board shall consist of seven ordinary members and two deputies. The board members Mikael von Euler, Kari Grønås, Alan Raffensperger and Nicklas Westerholm were re-elected and Peter Lindell, Mikael Lönn and Tiel Ridderstad were elected as directors of the board for the period until the end of the next AGM. Bile Daar and Carolina Lönn were elected as deputy board members. Alan Raffensperger was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

Board fees for the period until the end of the next AGM shall be SEK 400,000 (unchanged) to the chairman of the board and SEK 175,000 (previously SEK 150,000) to each of Mikael von Euler, Kari Grønås and Nicklas Westerholm. No board remuneration shall be paid to the other board members or deputy board members.

Election of auditor and auditor fee

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, BDO Mälardalen AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the AGM in 2027. Authorized Public Accountant Jörgen Lövgren will be primarily responsible for the audit. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorisation for the Board to resolve to issue new shares and/or warrants

For the period until the next AGM, the board was authorised to, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue new shares and/or warrants by cash payment, by contribution in kind or payment by way of set-off. By resolutions based on the authorization, issues of shares and/or warrants without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights may be up to, in total, as many shares as fall within the limits of the Articles of Association at the time of exercise of the authorisation. By resolutions based on the authorisation, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights may be up to, in total, the number of shares corresponding to 20 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company at the time of exercise of the authorisation the first time.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to amend the limits for the number of shares and the share capital in the Articles of Association (§ 4 and § 5).

CEO comment

"Spago Nanomedical has made significant progress over the past year. What has truly made a difference is that we have observed a clear and reproducible tumor uptake of ¹⁷⁷Lu‑SN201 in patients with head and neck cancer, which represents clinical validation and proof-of-concept for Tumorad in humans. This provides a unique and strengthened position ahead of the next development steps and discussions with potential partners." said CEO Mats Hansen.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Bulletin from the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical

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