BTIG to Host Virtual Biotechnology Conference on July 29-30, 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BTIG announced today that it will hold its annual Biotechnology Conference on Tuesday, July 29th through Wednesday, July 30th, 2025. The virtual event will host over 70 established and emerging healthcare company management teams for one-on-one investor meetings and thematic panel discussions with industry leaders. Panel themes will include lupus, pulmonary hypertension, emerging trends in inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome, latest developments in CML and CLL, role of blood-based biomarkers and more.

The conference will be hosted by:

Julian Harrison, BTIG Biotechnology Analyst

Jeet Mukherjee, PhD, BTIG Biotechnology Analyst

Thomas Shrader, PhD, CFA, BTIG Biotechnology Analyst

Justin Zelin, BTIG Biotechnology Analyst

“Our team at BTIG is excited to deliver another engaging biotechnology conference that connects visionary industry leaders and institutional investors,” commented Ryan Serwin, CFA, Director of Research at BTIG. “We are looking forward to collaborative discussions that explore the therapeutic areas, development pipelines, and technological advancements shaping this sector today.”

For more information about the conference, email USCorporateAccess@btig.com. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend. To access BTIG insights, contact a firm representative or log in to www.btigresearch.com. The conference is being produced by BTIG’s Corporate Access program which hosts client events across the consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, industrials, real estate and technology sectors.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities. The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

