Britannia Life Sciences Provides Corporate Update

Corporate Treasury Positioned with Cash and Liquid Equity Holdings to Seed, Incubate and Accelerate New and Existing Operations

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately C$18 million;

of approximately C$18 million; An evolving Asset Backed Lending Portfolio of approximately C$5 million; and

of approximately C$5 million; and 262,860 common shares of Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. (TSXV: PALS) ("Paragon"), with a market value of approximately C$900,000 at the recent trading price of Paragon common shares.

Maximum shares: up to 8.1 million common shares, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares in accordance with the policies of the CSE;

up to 8.1 million common shares, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares in accordance with the policies of the CSE; Duration: a twelve-month period commencing on the date the NCIB is accepted by the CSE;

a twelve-month period commencing on the date the NCIB is accepted by the CSE; Purchase mechanics: purchases will be made at prevailing market prices through the facilities of the CSE and permitted alternative trading systems, in accordance with applicable rules and policies, including daily volume limitations;

purchases will be made at prevailing market prices through the facilities of the CSE and permitted alternative trading systems, in accordance with applicable rules and policies, including daily volume limitations; Funding: purchases under the NCIB will be funded from the Company's available cash resources.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) ("Britannia" or the "Company") today provides a corporate update on its current asset position, strategic direction, and capital markets initiatives. The Board of Directors has approved a refined corporate strategy which repositions Britannia as a public market "venture builder and company accelerator." Separately, the Board has also approved the commencement of a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").As of the date of this release, the Company's principal assets consist of:On a combined basis, the Company's net asset value is approximately C$23 million, or C$0.1475 per Britannia common share.The income generated from the Company's asset backed lending portfolio allows it to cover all its operating costs and generates an estimated net income of approximately $600,000 annually, or C$0.0037/share.The Company has continued to develop its asset backed lending expertise with the goal of using the revenue and cash flow from these operations to act as a strategic funding source for its venture builder model.The Company has terminated its previously outlined debenture offering and is seeking other avenues to scale the asset backed lending operations with alternative funding sources.The Board has approved, subject to acceptance by the CSE, the commencement of an NCIB through the facilities of the CSE and alternative Canadian trading systems. Key terms of the proposed NCIB are as follows:The Board believes that the Company's common shares have, from time to time, traded at prices that do not adequately reflect the underlying value of the Company's assets and the future prospects of its strategy. In the view of the Board, the repurchase of common shares at such prices represents an attractive use of treasury capital and is consistent with the Company's objective of maximizing long-term shareholder value.There can be no assurance as to how many common shares, if any, will ultimately be repurchased under the NCIB. All shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) is a Canadian public company operating as a diversified services and investment platform. The Company functions as a public-market venture builder, originating, founding, capitalizing, and operationally supporting new businesses across selected sectors, with the objective of creating long-term shareholder value through cornerstone equity positions and defined liquidity outcomes..Peter ShippenChief Executive OfficerBritannia Life Sciences Inc.Email:This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction and its operation as a public-market venture builder and the economic prospects thereof; the composition and value of the Company's assets, including its shareholding in Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.; the Company's ability to cover all its operating costs from, and generate additional income from its asset backed lending portfolio in amounts in line with historical income; the proposed NCIB, including its acceptance by the CSE, the number of shares (if any) that may be purchased, the timing of any such purchases, and the use of treasury capital; and other initiatives the Company may pursue from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, regulatory acceptance, market conditions, the availability of suitable investment opportunities, and execution risk. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.To view the source version of this press release, please visit