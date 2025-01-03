SUBSCRIBE
Bristol Myers Squibb to Present at J.P. Morgan’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

January 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will present at J.P. Morgan’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025.


The company’s presentation and participation in a fireside chat will begin at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast simultaneously at http://investor.bms.com, with materials related to the presentation available at the start of the live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

