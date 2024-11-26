Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference.





Christopher Boerner, Ph.D., board chair and chief executive officer, will take part in a fireside chat on December 3, 2024. He will answer questions about the company beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session by visiting http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of this session will be available following its conclusion.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news

Contacts



Media:

media@bms.com

Investors:

investor.relations@bms.com