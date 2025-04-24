Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2025

Results Reflect Continued Growth Portfolio Momentum and Disciplined Execution

First quarter revenues were $11.2 billion , -6% (-4% Ex-FX) Growth Portfolio revenues were $5.6 billion, +16% (+18% Ex-FX)

were $11.2 billion -6% (-4% Ex-FX) GAAP EPS was $1.20 and non-GAAP EPS was $1.80

was $1.20 and was $1.80 Raising 2025 revenue guidance to a range of ~$45.8 billion to $46.8 billion; Increasing non-GAAP EPS range to $6.70 to $7.00

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today reports results for the first quarter of 2025.

“Our strong execution in the first quarter drove continued momentum across our Growth Portfolio and meaningful progress in the pipeline,” said Christopher Boerner, Ph.D., board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We are advancing our multi-year plan to become a more agile and efficient company, while strengthening the foundation for top-tier, long-term growth. Our strategy is clear, and our actions are accelerating the delivery of transformational medicines to patients."

First Quarter Results $ in millions, except per share amounts 2025 2024 Change Change

Excl. FX** Total Revenues $11,201 $11,865 (6)% (4)% Earnings/(Loss) Per Share - GAAP* 1.20 (5.89 ) N/A N/A Earnings/(Loss) Per Share - Non-GAAP* 1.80 (4.40 ) N/A N/A Acquired IPRD Charge and Licensing Income Net Impact on Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (0.04 ) (6.30 ) N/A N/A *GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings/(loss) per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income. **See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information".

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2024 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenues of $11.2 billion decreased 6%, or 4% Ex-FX. U.S. revenues of $7.9 billion decreased 7%. International revenues of $3.3 billion decreased 2%, or increased 2% Ex-FX.

Growth Portfolio revenues of $5.6 billion increased 16% on a reported basis, or 18% Ex-FX. Revenue growth was primarily driven by Opdivo, Breyanzi, Reblozyl and Camzyos and reflects the strong early U.S. launch of Cobenfy.

and and reflects the strong early U.S. launch of Legacy Portfolio revenues of $5.6 billion declined 20% on a reported basis and Ex-FX. The decline was driven by continued generic impact on Revlimid, Pomalyst, Sprycel and Abraxane, as well as the impacts from U.S. Medicare Part D redesign.

FIRST QUARTER PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS(d)

($ amounts in millions) Quarter Ended March 31,

2025 % Change from Quarter

Ended March 31, 2024 % Change from

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024

Ex-FX** U.S. Int'l WW(c) U.S. Int'l WW(c) Int'l WW(c) Growth Portfolio Opdivo $ 1,332 $ 933 $ 2,265 15% 1% 9% 7% 12% Opdivo Qvantig 8 — 9 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orencia 555 215 770 (3)% (5)% (4)% (1)% (2)% Yervoy 394 230 624 7% 7% 7% 12% 9% Reblozyl 390 89 478 33% 44% 35% 49% 36% Opdualag 228 25 252 15% >200% 23% >200% 23% Breyanzi 204 60 263 133% >200% 146% >200% 148% Camzyos 126 33 159 63% >200% 89% >200% 90% Zeposia 61 46 107 (16)% 22% (3)% 26% (2)% Abecma 59 45 103 13% 47% 26% 54% 28% Sotyktu 32 23 55 (5)% 138% 27% 146% 29% Krazati 44 4 48 116% >200% 125% >200% 125% Cobenfy 27 — 27 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Other Growth Products(a) 174 229 403 13% 34% 24% 35% 25% Total Growth Portfolio 3,633 1,930 5,563 18% 13% 16% 18% 18% Legacy Portfolio Eliquis 2,646 919 3,565 (6)% 2% (4)% 5% (3)% Revlimid 809 127 936 (44)% (41)% (44)% (39)% (44)% Pomalyst/Imnovid 537 122 658 (10)% (55)% (24)% (53)% (24)% Sprycel 126 49 175 (56)% (47)% (53)% (43)% (53)% Abraxane 40 65 105 (72)% (10)% (52)% (6)% (50)% Other Legacy Products(b) 82 116 199 (14)% (10)% (12)% (8)% (11)% Total Legacy Portfolio 4,240 1,398 5,638 (21)% (17)% (20)% (14)% (20)% Total Revenues $ 7,873 $ 3,328 $ 11,201 (7)% (2)% (6)% 2% (4)%

** See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information". (a) Includes Augtyro, Onureg, Inrebic, Nulojix, Empliciti and royalty revenue. (b) Includes other mature brands. (c) Worldwide (WW) includes U.S. and International (Int'l). (d) For the above table and all subsequent tables, certain totals may not sum due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

FIRST QUARTER COST & EXPENSES

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2024 unless otherwise stated.

The table below presents selected line item information.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 ($ amounts in millions) GAAP Specified

Items** Non-

GAAP GAAP Specified

Items** Non-

GAAP Cost of products sold $ 3,033 (14 ) $ 3,018 $ 2,932 (22 ) $ 2,910 Gross margin(a) 72.9 % 73.1 % 75.3 % 75.5 % Selling, general and administrative 1,584 (1 ) 1,583 2,367 (378 ) 1,989 Research and development 2,257 (21 ) 2,235 2,695 (349 ) 2,346 Acquired IPRD 188 — 188 12,949 — 12,949 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 830 (830 ) — 2,357 (2,357 ) — Other (income)/expense, net 339 (489 ) (150 ) 81 (235 ) (154 ) Effective tax rate 17.1 % (2.1 )% 15.1 % (3.4 )% (5.6 )% (9.0 )% **See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and refer to the Specified Items schedule below for further detail. (a) Represents revenue minus cost of products sold divided by revenue.

Gross margin decreased from 75.3% to 72.9% on a GAAP basis, and from 75.5% to 73.1% on a non-GAAP basis, primarily due to product mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $1.6 billion decreased 33% on a GAAP basis, primarily due to one-time acquisition-related expenses in 2024 and results from our strategic productivity initiative in 2025. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses of $1.6 billion decreased 20%, primarily reflecting results from our strategic productivity initiative.

Research and development expenses of $2.3 billion decreased 16% on a GAAP basis, primarily from one-time acquisition-related expenses in 2024. Non-GAAP research and development expenses of $2.2 billion decreased 5%, primarily driven by results from our strategic productivity initiative.

Acquired IPRD charge of $188 million decreased from $12.9 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, primarily due to the prior year Karuna acquisition and SystImmune collaboration. Licensing income of $87 million increased from $12 million.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets of $830 million decreased 65% on a GAAP basis, primarily due to lower amortization expense related to Revlimid .

. Effective tax rate in 2025 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was 17.1% and 15.1%, respectively. The 2024 GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rate was impacted by the $12.1 billion one-time non-tax-deductible charge for the Karuna acquisition.

Reported net income attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb on a GAAP basis of $2.5 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the first quarter compared to a net loss of $11.9 billion, or $(5.89) per share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $3.7 billion, or $1.80 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.9 billion, or $(4.40) per share, in the prior year.

PRODUCT AND PIPELINE UPDATES

Entries organized by date and inclusive of first quarter and recent updates.

Asset Date

Announced Milestone CobenfyTM

(xanomeline and

trospium

chloride) April 22 The Phase 3 ARISE trial evaluating Cobenfy as an adjunctive treatment to atypical antipsychotics in adults with schizophrenia did not meet the threshold for statistical significance for the primary endpoint. Camzyos®

(mavacamten) April 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated the U.S. Prescribing Information for Camzyos, simplifying treatment options for patients and physicians by reducing the required echo monitoring for eligible patients in the maintenance phase and expanding patient eligibility by reducing contraindications. Camzyos April 14 The Phase 3 ODYSSEY-HCM trial evaluating Camzyos for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic New York Heart Association class II-III non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy did not meet its dual primary endpoints. Opdivo®

(nivolumab) +

Yervoy®

(ipilimumab) April 11 The FDA approved Opdivo plus Yervoy as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Opdivo + Yervoy April 8 The FDA approved Opdivo plus Yervoy as a first-line treatment of adult and pediatric patients (12 years and older) with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient colorectal cancer. Opdivo March 28 The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval of the perioperative regimen of Opdivo, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by Opdivo as monotherapy, as adjuvant treatment after surgical resection for the treatment of resectable non-small cell lung cancer at high risk of recurrence in adult patients whose tumors have PD-L1 expression ≥1%. Subcutaneous

formulation of

Opdivo March 28 The CHMP of the EMA recommended approval of a new Opdivo formulation associated with a new route of administration (subcutaneous use), a new pharmaceutical form (solution for injection) and a new strength (600 mg/vial). Breyanzi®

(lisocabtagene

maraleucel) March 14 The European Commission (EC) granted approval to Breyanzi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Sotyktu®

(deucravacitinib) March 8 Announced positive data from the pivotal Phase 3 POETYK PsA-2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu in adults with active psoriatic arthritis. Opdivo + Yervoy March 7 The EC approved Opdivo plus Yervoy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or advanced HCC. Opdivo February 19 Announced the final analysis of overall survival (OS) from the Phase 3 CheckMate -816 study. The results showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS, a key secondary endpoint, compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone. Sotyktu February 16 Announced new five-year results from the POETYK PSO long-term extension trial of Sotyktu treatment in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The safety profile of Sotyktu remained consistent through five years with no new safety signals identified. OpdualagTM

(nivolumab and

relatlimab-rmbw) February 13 The Phase 3 RELATIVITY-098 trial evaluating Opdualag for the adjuvant treatment of patients with completely resected stage III-IV melanoma did not meet its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival. Breyanzi February 10 Announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 TRANSCEND FL trial evaluating Breyanzi in adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma. The trial cohort met its primary endpoint of overall response rate and key secondary endpoint of complete response rate.

Financial Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb is raising key 2025 non-GAAP line-item guidance assumptions as outlined below.

The company is increasing its full-year revenue guidance from approximately $45.5 billion to a range of approximately $45.8 billion to $46.8 billion, reflecting the strong performance of the Growth Portfolio, better-than-expected Legacy Portfolio sales in the first quarter of 2025, and a favorable impact of approximately $500 million related to foreign exchange rates.

In addition, full-year operating expense expectations remain approximately $16 billion, with an additional $200 million foreign exchange impact. The company now anticipates other income and expense in 2025 to be approximately $100 million of income due to higher-than-expected royalties and favorable interest income.

As a result of these changes, the company is raising the midpoint of its 2025 non-GAAP EPS guidance by $0.15 per share to an expected range of $6.70 to $7.00.

The stated guidance revisions include the estimated impact of current tariffs on U.S. products shipped to China, but do not account for any potential pharmaceutical sector tariffs.

Non-GAAP2,3 February

(Prior) April

(Updated) Total Revenues (Reported & Ex-FX) ~$45.5 billion ~$45.8 - $46.8 billion Gross Margin % ~72% No change Operating Expenses1 ~$16 billion ~$16.2 billion Other income/(expense) ~$30 million ~$100 million Effective tax rate ~18% No change Diluted EPS $6.55-$6.85 $6.70-$7.00 1 Operating Expenses = SG&A and R&D. 2 See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." 3 February was calculated using foreign exchange rates as of January 9, 2025, and April was calculated using foreign exchange rates as of April 23, 2025.

The 2025 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions, divestitures, specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified, and the impact of future Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income. To the extent we have quantified the impact of significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights, we may update this information from time to time on our website www.bms.com, in the "Investors" section. Non-GAAP guidance assumes exchange rates as of the date noted. The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not provided because comparable GAAP measures for such measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be necessary for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not, without unreasonable effort, able to reliably predict the impact of accelerated depreciation and impairment charges, legal and other settlements, gains and losses from equity investments and other adjustments. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and may have a material impact on our future GAAP results. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In discussing financial results and guidance, the company refers to financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management has evaluated the company’s financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items or the effects of foreign currency translation, as applicable, and believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented portray the results of the company's baseline performance, supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the company’s underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods. In addition, non-GAAP gross margin, which is gross profit excluding certain specified items, as a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating margin, which is gross profit less selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses excluding certain specified items as a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses, which is selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, which is selling, general and administrative expenses excluding certain specified items, and non-GAAP research and development expenses, which is research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results.

This earnings release and the accompanying tables also provide certain revenues and expenses, as well as non-GAAP measures, excluding the impact of foreign exchange ("Ex-Fx"). We calculate foreign exchange impacts by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. Ex-Fx financial measures are not accounted for according to GAAP because they remove the effects of currency movements from GAAP results.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of past or future operating results. These items are excluded from non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information because the company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the company’s business nor reflect the company’s underlying business performance. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, including product rights that generate a significant portion of our ongoing revenue and will recur until the intangible assets are fully amortized, unwinding of inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs, accelerated depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, divestiture gains or losses, stock compensation resulting from acquisition-related equity awards, pension, legal and other contractual settlement charges, equity investment and contingent value rights fair value adjustments (including fair value adjustments attributed to limited partnership equity method investments), and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt acquired from Celgene in our 2019 exchange offer, among other items. Deferred and current income taxes attributed to these items are also adjusted for considering their individual impact to the overall tax expense, deductibility and jurisdictional tax rates.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial measures presented in the press release that are prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying financial tables and will also be available on the company’s website at www.bms.com. Within the accompanying financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and EPS amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not provided because comparable GAAP measures for such measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be necessary for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not, without unreasonable effort, able to reliably predict the impact of accelerated depreciation and impairment charges, legal and other settlements, gains and losses from equity investments and other adjustments. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and may have a material impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release and the related attachments (as well as the oral statements made with respect to information contained in this release and the attachments) contain certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the company’s 2025 financial guidance, its business development and capital allocation strategy, anticipated developments in the company’s pipeline, expectations with respect to the company’s future market position and the projected benefits of the company’s alliances and other business development activities.

