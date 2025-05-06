Bristol Myers Squibb Appoints Cari Gallman as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Policy Officer

Gallman’s Appointment is Effective Immediately

Sandra Leung, Executive Vice President, General Counsel Retires After 33 Years of Service

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the appointment of Cari Gallman as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Policy Officer, effective immediately. Gallman succeeds Sandra (Sandy) Leung, who has chosen to retire after an extraordinary 33-year career at the company.

Gallman, an accomplished leader with extensive experience in pharmaceutical law and compliance, will lead the law department, which includes intellectual property, commercial and regulatory law, litigation, securities and corporate governance, transactions, corporate security and compliance and ethics, as well as global and U.S. policy and government affairs. She has held leadership positions at Bristol Myers Squibb for 10 years, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs.

“Cari brings a unique combination of legal, policy and communications expertise, coupled with an impressive ability to inspire teams, uphold ethical business practices and champion patient voices,” said Christopher Boerner, Ph.D., board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. “I am confident that under Cari’s leadership, our legal and policy teams are well positioned to advance Bristol Myers Squibb’s efforts to drive and deliver innovation to patients facing serious diseases.”

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead the incredible teams that govern and counsel Bristol Myers Squibb in advancing its mission to deliver transformational medicines to more patients,” said Gallman. “I am committed to continuing to build on the company’s culture of integrity and shape a dynamic policy environment that protects innovation and patients.”

On Sandy’s retirement, Boerner said, “Sandy’s resilience, steadfast leadership, and unwavering commitment to patients have left an indelible mark on our company. On behalf of the entire organization, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Sandy for her decades of service and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

About Cari Gallman

Prior to her appointment as Bristol Myers Squibb’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Policy Officer, Cari Gallman served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and was responsible for advancing the company strategy through strategic communications, government relations and policy, corporate social responsibility, corporate marketing and brand reputation, and patient advocacy.

Previously, Gallman served as Chief Compliance and Ethics officer, where she championed Bristol Myers Squibb’s culture of integrity, ensuring the company conducted its business in compliance with ethical business practices and laws and regulations in the global markets in which it operates. Gallman joined Bristol Myers Squibb in 2015 and assumed positions of increasing responsibility, including as head of the legal team supporting the Global Oncology Commercialization and Development organizations.

Gallman began her legal career in private practice representing pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in a variety of complex civil, regulatory, and government enforcement matters.

Gallman earned a bachelor’s degree in political theory from Princeton University, magna cum laude, and a JD from Harvard Law School.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

