Bristol Myers Squibb Advances U.S. Manufacturing Investment with New $2.3 Billion Campus in Houston, Texas

New State-of-the-Art Facility Will Create Nearly 500 Skilled Jobs and Accelerate the Delivery of Next-Generation Medicines

Investment Furthers BMS’ $40 Billion Commitment to American Innovation, Manufacturing and Economic Growth

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #BMS--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced the selection of Houston, Texas, as the site for a new, state-of-the-art multi-modal manufacturing campus, representing an approximately $2.3 billion investment designed to accelerate the delivery of next-generation medicines to patients. The campus, at Generation Park in Houston, will create nearly 500 skilled jobs and is designed to grow in scale, capability and workforce for decades to come.

The selection of Houston marks a significant milestone in BMS’ $40 billion commitment to invest in the United States over five years across research and development, technology and domestic manufacturing.

From day one, the Houston campus will be modular and multi-modal. Its modular design allows BMS to add and reconfigure manufacturing capacity as needed, reflecting BMS' current and future pipeline. Its multi-modal capabilities allow BMS to manufacture multiple types of medicines - such as small molecules, biologics, and antibody-drug conjugates - across a range of disease areas, supporting drug product and finished goods manufacturing from late development through launch. This flexibility ensures the campus can evolve to meet patient needs well into the future.

"This investment reflects our confidence in America's continued leadership in biopharmaceutical innovation,” said Christopher Boerner, Ph.D., Board Chair and CEO of Bristol Myers Squibb. “As part of our $40 billion commitment to the United States, we're building the domestic manufacturing capabilities needed to deliver the next generation of medicines and support future scientific breakthroughs. Houston and the state of Texas offer the talent, infrastructure, and partnership needed to help bring that vision to life."

“Texas is a global hub for life sciences, where today’s innovations shape the future of healthcare,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “This $2.3 billion investment by Bristol Myers Squibb in the dynamic biotech ecosystem in Houston is a testament to the depth of our skilled workforce and the pipeline of talent coming through our nation-leading technical colleges and research universities. With lower operating costs and easy access to markets across the U.S. and the world, Texas drives affordability for consumers.”

"We are making pharmaceuticals in America again thanks to President Trump’s America First Trade Agenda,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “Bristol Myers Squibb’s $2.3 billion investment in Texas will create hundreds of high-paying jobs and strengthen our pharmaceutical supply chains, ensuring America is never reliant on foreign sources for critical medicines.”

"Our decision to build this state-of-the-art manufacturing campus in Houston, Texas, reflects our confidence in the region’s ability to support a world-class, digitally advanced supply operation,” said Karin Shanahan, EVP, Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb. “This facility is designed to deliver the speed, quality, and reliability that patients depend on, combining flexible, modular manufacturing with advanced digital capabilities to ensure consistent supply across multiple modalities. It strengthens our ability to operate with resilience and positions us to reliably deliver medicines to patients today while adapting future demands.”

Built to Grow, Adapt, and Scale

Bristol Myers Squibb’s approximately 600,000 square foot manufacturing campus in Houston, Texas will be a modular, multi-modal campus designed for flexibility and long-term growth. Its architecture allows new manufacturing capabilities to be brought online rapidly as pipeline and commercial needs evolve. The campus is also built for adaptability, with configuration flexibility that anticipates future advances in digital integration and automation, ensuring the site remains at the frontier of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing technology as capabilities continue to evolve. BMS envisions this site growing in scale and capability well beyond its opening configuration.

Strengthening American Biopharmaceutical Leadership

This campus is a statement of confidence in American workers, American infrastructure and the nation's ability to lead the world in biopharmaceutical innovation. Texas's pro-business environment, commitment to economic development and growing life sciences ecosystem make it an ideal home for an investment of this scale and ambition. The U.S. biopharmaceutical industry drives nearly $117 billion of research annually and employs more than 300,000 manufacturing employees. BMS’ investment strengthens that foundation, reinforcing American pharmaceutical supply chain resilience and supporting U.S. leadership in biopharmaceutical innovation. BMS invested approximately $10 billion in research and development in 2025, fueling the next wave of new medicines.

The U.S. biopharmaceutical industry directly employed more than one million workers in 2022, and with its substantial employment multiplier of 4.69, the industry supports more than 3.8 million additional U.S. jobs for a total employment impact of more than 4.9 million jobs supported across the U.S. economy.

Through this investment, BMS will expand its domestic manufacturing capabilities and establish a digitally advanced campus that embeds speed, quality and resilience into every stage of how medicines are made and delivered to patients. The Houston campus converts BMS’ domestic investment strategy into jobs, infrastructure and manufacturing capacity in Texas.

Commitment to Texas and Its Communities

BMS selected Texas and Generation Park following an extensive, competitive evaluation of multiple markets in the Central and Eastern U.S. Key factors in this decision included the emerging strength of the local workforce in life sciences, available incentives, proximity to utilities and transportation infrastructure, and an overall business climate conducive to long-term growth.

At 4,300 acres, Generation Park is a curated hub for life sciences and advanced manufacturing. The new BMS campus is projected to employ nearly 500 people initially, with roles spanning operations technicians, production specialists, maintenance and engineering professionals, quality control and assurance experts, and site leadership and administration. These are skilled, well-paying, long-term jobs across a wide range of career pathways.

BMS also expects to create approximately 2,000 construction and other indirect jobs between 2027–2030 as the facility is built and brought online, supporting the local economy throughout the construction period.

A campus of this scale generates sustained economic activity well beyond its direct workforce, supporting construction trades, engineering and technical service providers, logistics and distribution partners, and the full breadth of local businesses and suppliers that support a major industrial campus.

BMS will continue to build and grow our commitment to Texas. The company currently works with a Contract Manufacturer in Texas for both commercial and clinical trial manufacturing and, in 2025, had 250 clinical trial sites throughout the state to advance clinical research across its portfolio.

For BMS, this is a long-term commitment to the employees who will build careers here, the communities that will grow around this campus, and the patients who will one day depend on the medicines made within it.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, any delay or inability of Bristol Myers Squibb to realize the expected benefits of the proposed investment described in this press release. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

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