Bright Minds Biosciences to Host Virtual R&D Day on May 20, 2025; Program Highlights Include an Overview of Absence Seizures and the BMB-101 Phase 2 Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (CSE: DRUG) (NASDAQ: DRUG) (“Bright Minds” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET.

The event will provide an overview of absence seizures and will focus on the unmet need in this group of epilepsy patients. The webcast will include presentations from renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in epilepsy research, as well as an overview of the Company’s BREAKTHROUGH study, an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of BMB-101 in adult patients with classic Absence Epilepsy and Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE). Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions at the conclusion of the program.

Webcast Information

The Bright Minds Biosciences Virtual R&D Day will be webcast live and a replay will be available after the event by visiting the “Investors” section of the Company’s website and selecting “Events and Presentations.”

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET Webcast Access: Click here

About Bright Minds

Bright Minds is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.

Bright Minds has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.

Forward-Looking Statements

