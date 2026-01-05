BridgeBio to Host Achondroplasia Investor Webinar on Friday, January 9th at 8:00 am ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced the Company will host an investor webinar on Friday, January 9, 2026 at 8:00 am ET with Janet Legare, M.D., Professor in the Divisions of Genetics and Metabolism and Developmental Pediatrics and Rehabilitation Medicine in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin (UW) School of Medicine and Public Health and investigator in PROPEL 3, the registrational Phase 3 study of infigratinib for children with achondroplasia. Dr. Legare also serves as director of both the Midwest Regional Bone Dysplasia Clinic and the Neuromotor Development Clinic, both affiliated with UW Health Kids.

Dr. Legare will provide an overview of achondroplasia, specifically focusing on pathophysiology, the current unmet need, and the rationale for evaluating infigratinib as a treatment for skeletal dysplasia, including achondroplasia. Dr. Legare actively engages with leading professional organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Society for Pediatric Research, the American College of Medical Genetics, Little People of America, and the International Skeletal Dysplasia Society, and holds an affiliate appointment in the Department of Neurological Surgery. Her clinical expertise spans the diagnosis, management, and long-term care of children with skeletal dysplasia.

In addition to Dr. Legare, executive members of the skeletal dysplasia program team will review the ongoing infigratinib clinical development program and discuss the ongoing Phase 3 PROPEL 3 study, for which topline results are expected in Q1 2026.

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s investor webinar, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance

ir@bridgebio.com